World, Asia

North Korea shrugs off Donald Trump’s fiery threat as 'dog's bark'

AFP
Published Sep 21, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Trump on Tuesday had warned North Korea that Washington would 'totally destroy' it if the US or its allies were attacked.
North Korea has previously threatened pre-emptive attacks on its enemies including South Korea. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korea has previously threatened pre-emptive attacks on its enemies including South Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Seoul: North Korea's foreign minister has brushed aside US President Donald Trump's fiery threat to destroy his nation, comparing it to a "dog's bark" and suggesting Pyongyang would not be deterred by the rhetoric.

Trump used his stormy maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday to warn the North that Washington would "totally destroy" it if the US or its allies were attacked.

The bellicose speech came after months of escalating tensions over advances in the rogue weapons programme operated by Pyongyang, which has defied tough sanctions to launch its sixth and largest nuclear test and to fire a series of missiles over Japan.

Arriving in New York for the UN meetings, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho was mobbed with questions from reporters about the Trump speech and replied with a proverb.

"There is a saiding that marching goes on even when dogs bark," he said as he entered his hotel on Wednesday.

"If they are trying to shock us with the sound of a dog's bark they are clearly having a dog dream."

Isolated and impoverished, the North said it needs a sturdy nuclear deterrence to protect it from an aggressive US and the autocratic regime has made militarism a central part of its national ideology.

Pyongyang's stated aim is to be able to target the US mainland and the nation has flaunted the advances in its weapons programme in recent weeks, with the September test of what it said was a miniaturised H-bomb capable of being loaded onto a rocket.

The country also tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range.

The increasingly brazen provocations have frayed the patience of the US and its allies.

Trump dubbed the North's leader Kim Jong-Un "Rocket man" and said he was on a "suicide mission".

A day later Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the UN that dialogue with the North would not work.

The comments are likely to dismay China -- the North's only major ally and trading partner -- which has consistently called for a resumption of talks.

Observers said that despite the tough rhetoric, any military response to the crisis would risk a devastating conflict that would imperil millions.

The North has fortified its southern frontier with a hefty arsenal of artillery that has the South's capital Seoul, just 55 kilometers (35 miles) away, in its sights.

Japan is also within range of missile strikes, while the North itself has a population of millions ensnared by the Pyongyang regime.

Tags: un general assembly, donald trump, kim jong-un, h-bomb
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul


Related Stories

In 1st UNGA speech, Trump echoes ‘America first’, vows to destroy N Korea
Will North Korea’s response to Trump threats be ‘equally powerful, comical’?


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni picks up gun ahead of 2nd India-Australia ODI; here's what happened

In a video posted by Kolkata Police on their Facebook page, MS Dhoni is seen aiming with a pistol and firing a couple of rounds. (Photo: AP)
 

Waiting for the world’s end on September 23? Science thinks you shouldn’t

Even if NASA were to miss it in the giant sky, Nibiru would have been visible to the naked eye as it’s only a matter of few hours before the fabled doomsday is slated to happen.
 

Google confirms buying HTC’s mobile division team for $1.1 billion

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close by early 2018. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

United States warplanes fly over Korean Peninsula

US Air Force B-1B bomber drops a bomb as it flies over the Korean Peninsula during a joint drill

North Korea tension: US files bombers over Korean peninsula for drill

Four F-35B stealth fighters and two B-1B bombers flew over Korean peninsula (Photo: AFP)

North Korea says it will ‘sink’ Japan

Kim Jong Un

North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce US to 'ashes and darkness'

North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Photo: AFP)

25 people, mostly teenage boys, killed in Malaysia's religious school fire

The body of a victim is carried out by rescue personnel from an Islamic religious school after a fire on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham