About 200 gunmen attack Philippine village near war-torn city: police

AFP
Published Jun 21, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Police and the local mayor said militants took over the school after attacking an army detachment in Pigkawayan.
Government soldiers on military vehicles patrol after a continued assault on fighters from the Maute group who have taken over large parts of Marawi city, southern Philippines. (Photo: AP)
 Government soldiers on military vehicles patrol after a continued assault on fighters from the Maute group who have taken over large parts of Marawi city, southern Philippines. (Photo: AP)

Manila: About 200 gunmen attacked troops and occupied a primary school in a southern Philippine village on Wednesday, in what appeared to be a diversionary tactic to help Islamist militants engaged in a nearby urban war, authorities said.

Police and the local mayor said militants took over the school after attacking an army detachment in Pigkawayan, a farming town about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from Marawi city where militants linked to the Islamic State group have been fighting government troops for over a month.

Chief Inspector Realan Mamon could not confirm if students or teachers were being held hostage. The attack happened at dawn, before the school opened.

He said in a radio interview the attack could be a diversionary tactic to ease pressure on the militants in Marawi.

Mamon said the gunmen were believed to be from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), one of four armed groups in the southern Philippine region of Mindanao that analysts say have pledged allegiance to IS.

Pigkawayan town mayor Eliseo Garsesa said about 200 gunmen were involved.

Tags: philippine village, marawi city, bangsamoro islamic freedom fighters
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

