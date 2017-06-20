World, Asia

No N Korea trips for Americans: Travel firm used by Warmbier after his death

AFP
Published Jun 20, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Otto Warmbier died 6 days after his return to the US, with US President Donald Trump blaming Pyongyang's ‘brutal regime’ for his plight.
(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Seoul: The tour agency that took US student Otto Warmbier to Pyongyang said on Tuesday it would stop taking Americans to the reclusive state after the 22-year-old died following 17 months in North Korean detention.

Warmbier was medically evacuated to the United States last week, suffering from severe brain damage. He died six days later in his home town of Cincinnati, Ohio, with US President Donald Trump blaming Pyongyang's "brutal regime" for his plight.

"We have been struggling to process the result," Young Pioneer Tours, the China-based travel agency that had taken Warmbier to the North, said in a Facebook post.

The University of Virginia student was arrested at the airport as he was leaving Pyongyang in January last year and sentenced to 15 years of hard labour at a show trial for stealing a political poster from a hotel.

"There had not been any previous detainment in North Korea that has ended with such tragic finality," the company said, adding that Warmbier's death had made it "reconsider" its position on accepting American tourists.

"Now, the assessment of risk for Americans visiting North Korea has become too high," it said, adding, "we will no longer be organising tours for US citizens to North Korea."

The agency based in the Chinese city of Xian was founded in 2008 by a British expat with a motto of taking adventurous travellers to "the places your mother wants you to stay away from" including the North and Iran.

One of a few tour agencies that visit the North, the firm offers trips that include scuba diving and cycling in one of the world's most impoverished countries.

The company, which advertised the North as "probably one of the safest places on Earth to visit," came under fire after Warmbier was medically evacuated to the US in a coma after a flurry of secret diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

The North claimed Warmbier fell into a coma soon after he was sentenced last year, saying he had contracted botulism and been given a sleeping pill.

Medical tests carried out last week in the United States offered no conclusive evidence as to the cause of his neurological injuries, and no evidence of a prior botulism infection. Warmbier's doctors said he had suffered extensive tissue loss in all regions of his brain, but showed no signs of physical trauma.

They said Warmbier's severe brain injury was most likely -- given his young age -- to have been caused by cardiopulmonary arrest cutting the blood supply to the brain.

Warmbier's death came amid high tension over the North's recent series of missile tests, with Pentagon chief Jim Mattis describing the nuclear-armed state as "a clear and present danger to all."

It also brought attention to dire human rights records of the country ruled by the young leader Kim Jong-Un, who took over after the death in 2011 of his father and longtime ruler, Kim Jong-Il, in a third-generation power transfer.

Three more US citizens are being held by the North. Two were teachers at a Pyongyang university funded by overseas Christian groups, and the third is a Korean-American pastor who was accused of espionage for the South.

The North has customarily released US detainees after visits by high-profile political figures including former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Tags: otto warmbier, detention, travel agency, americans
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Related Stories

Warmbier had suffered severe brain damage during his captivity. (Photo: AP)

Prez Trump condemns North Korea's brutality after US student Otto Warmbier's death

Otto, the college student who returned to the US last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea, died on Monday afternoon.
20 Jun 2017 9:24 AM
American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is presented to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP)

US student dies after returning from North Korean prison in coma

The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea last week.
20 Jun 2017 3:16 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love fails Kannada actor and reality TV star Huccha Venkat, attempts suicide

Huccha Venkat
 

Pakistan TV anchor berates India after ICC Champions Trophy win vs Kohli’s men; video

Pakistani TV anchor Aamir Liaquat went berserk and targeted former and current Indian cricketers, Rishi Kapoor, PM Narendra Modi and also took the “baap-beta” analogy head on following Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph. (Photo: Screengrab / AP / AFP)
 

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s badassery in Baadshaho is intriguing to a T!

Screen grabs from the teaser of the film.
 

Did Virat Kohli speak to CAC about Anil Kumble before ICC Champions Trophy final?

The media has been abuzz with reports of differences between India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy to be scrapped for more T20 World Cups?

India are due to stage the next Champions Trophy in 2021 but Richardson warned Monday it was by no means certain the event would go ahead. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: SRK is just too good swearing in Punjabi in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

8 Afghan guards dead, 2 injured in attack on Bagram military base

Afghan National Army soldiers. (Photo: AP)

Afghan President Ghani inaugurates 1st air corridor with India, bypassing Pak

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Russia to target any 'flying objects' over Syria where its aviation is active

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Indonesian police: 4 foreign inmates escape from Bali prison

The four men were serving sentences for different crimes, from immigration rules violation to drug crimes. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kang Kyung-wha becomes South Korea's first woman foreign minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed Kang after the opposition-led parliament failed to issue a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for her. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham