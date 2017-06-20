World, Asia

8 Afghan guards dead, 2 injured in attack on Bagram military base

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 8:28 am IST
This is yet another attack targeting the Afghan military base, as there has been a recent spate of such incidents.
Afghan National Army soldiers. (Photo: AP)
Kabul: Eight Afghan security guards were killed and two others wounded in an attack on the Bagram military base at Shah Kah village, about 40 km from Kabul, on Monday night.

"#Bagram - 10 Afghan security guards from Bagram military base attacked in Shah Kah village last night. 8 killed, 2 wounded," tweeted Tolo news.

Further details are yet to emerge.

In April, Taliban attackers, disguised in military uniforms, carried out one of the deadliest attack in Afghan security forces as they killed around 150 soldiers at a military base in Mazar-i-Sharif.

Last week, an Afghan soldier attacked US troops at Camp Shaheen, in Mazar-e Sharif, injuring seven.

