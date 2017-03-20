World, Asia

'Consolidation of Modi's hold on BJP may lead to absence of dissent'

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 8:41 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 8:43 am IST
'The Prime Minister's popularity has been validated throughout this election,' the Chinese media said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: BJP's landslide electoral win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand validates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity but consolidation of his hold over the party may lead to the total absence of dissent within party ranks, official Chinese media commented on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister's popularity has been validated throughout this election, in which he made himself and his actions the main issue in many public speeches. The ability of Modi to deliver landslide victory results like in UP consolidates his position within the party," an article in the state-run Global Times said.

"This also means that more policies like demonetisation, which was conceived with little political consultation inside the party, can be anticipated. Modi genuinely believes he can deliver the best solutions to many problems in India," it said.

This is the second article in the daily after the UP polls.

The article on March 16 said the victory brightened Modi's prospects of return to power in 2019 and has "implications" for India-China ties as it may embolden him to follow a "hardline" approach towards China.

Today's article said free hand to Modi in the BJP may lead to absence of dissent in the party.

"Generally speaking, a decisive and aggressive leader will also make mistakes. The lack of restraint from the party will probably result in Modi having a free hand to make decisions on more crucial issues. The total absence of dissent in the BJP, unusual for a ruling party in India, is the result of everyone submitting to the authority," the article said.

"But, the BJP-led coalition is unlikely to get a full majority in the 245-seat Rajya Sabha until mid-2019, which is sometimes crucial for the passage of bills in the parliament," it noted.

Massive wins for the BJP have already prompted investors to bet on a comeback for the BJP-led government in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and continuation of its policies aimed at economic reforms, the article said.

"People are now looking forward to witnessing further economic reforms such as rollout of the goods and services tax, faster infrastructure development and job creation. The market is also expecting that in the 2019 election, the BJP will have a majority in Rajya Sabha, facilitating even faster liberalisation," it said.

However, based on the current situation, the market may find this goal hard to achieve, it added.

"The BJP has achieved dominance but will India be stable? That depends on the performance of the party. It is still uncertain if the BJP can prevail in 2019," the article opined.

"As some Indian analysts questioned, will the BJP, beyond occasional inclusive rhetoric, be willing to experiment with less polarisation and forge a larger coalition through expansive spending, a gentler approach to minorities and

judicious patron-client processes that could be politically profitable too? We need to wait and see," it said.

Tags: narendra modi, chinese media, up election
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah wave to the audience along with Yogi Adityanath who was sworn in as UP Chief Minister in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

We will make UP Uttam Pradesh, says Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new government will work for “record development” of Uttar Pradesh.
20 Mar 2017 12:37 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Like freedom struggle, we need a movement for development: Modi

Prime Minister Modi further said that the new India is about Avsar (opportunity) and not about Upkaar (favour).
19 Mar 2017 8:29 AM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian teen ‘punches crocodile’ in head during late night swim, escapes

Crocodiles are common in Australia’s north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Philippines’ president unintimidated by ICC; continues war on drugs

Rodrigo Duterte has said he is on the right track regarding human rights and has never instructed security forces to kill suspects who were not resisting arrest. (Photo: AP)

12 insurgents, 2 commanders killed in 2 drone attacks: Afghan officials

10 other insurgents were killed in separate airstrike in neighbouring Paktia province, said Zelmai Wesaa, provincial governor for Paktia. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Malaysia hunting for more North Korean suspects in Kim Jong-Nam's death

File photo of Kim Jong-Un's brother Kim Jong-Nam (Photo: File/AFP)

Japan PM leaves for Europe for security, trade talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and freshly re-elected EU President Donald Tusk in Brussels. (Photo: AP)

US, China pledge to address threat posed by N Korea’s nuclear programme

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham