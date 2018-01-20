search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

US shouldn't 'speak for other nations': China after 'disruptive force' barb

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 10:29 am IST
US Navy official Harris has named three ASEAN countries, saying they worried about China's development.
Replying to a question on their comments on China's assertiveness, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that this is not the first time the three have made such comments about China. (Photo: AP/File)
 Replying to a question on their comments on China's assertiveness, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that this is not the first time the three have made such comments about China. (Photo: AP/File)

Beijing: China on Friday refuted criticism by a top US Navy official that it has become a "disruptive transitional force" in the Indo-Pacific region and asserted
that America should not "speak for other countries".

Commander of the US Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris, during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi with Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, said: "China is a disruptive transitional force in the Indo-Pacific. They are the owners of trust deficit".

 

Harris asked how defensive would Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines be when China has staked claims on the waters also claimed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations, comprising the former three countries, in an apparent reference to maritime disputes in the resource-rich South China Sea (SCS).

China claims almost all of the SCS. Its claims are contested by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Harris also spoke of the sense of disquiet among Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines in view of the SCS dispute.

He participated in the discussion with Japan's Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano and Australian Navy chief Vice-Admiral Tim Barrett.

Replying to a question on their comments on China's assertiveness, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that this is not the first time the three have made such comments about China.

Harris has named three ASEAN countries, saying they worried about China's development, he said.

"We did not hear from these countries that they feel worried about China's development. They (the US) should not speak for other countries," Lu said.

Referring to China's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve the connectivity, Lu said: "if some people feel worried about such kind of efforts, the efforts are a destructive force and we can ask those people what make them feel worried?".

China is playing more positive role in the international affairs with initiatives like BRI for public good, he said.

About Kawano's remarks, Lu said Japan should follow up on its promise to improve relations with China.

"China and Japan maintain communication on the East China issue. We hope they can match their words with deeds," Lu added, referring to the bilateral dispute over the islands.

Tags: indo-pacific region, us navy, indian navy, asean, south china sea, belt and road initiative, raisina dialogue
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp on Android Oreo gets notification channel support

WhatsApp is testing up to 10 notification channels on the messenger app for Android Oreo. (Representative Image)
 

Stress hijacks your immune system making you physically ill: Study

It was found that stress impacts the response of 'defense chemicals' which are responsible for fighting off bacteria or viruses. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai construction worker survives being impaled on two 5ft steel rods

The 21-year-old Rajendra Pal, was working on the roof of a building in Mumbai when he slipped and fell onto iron rods below. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Latest Galaxy S9 leaks hint at new Y-OCTA display, thinner circuit board

The SLP PCB will be only limited to the S9 units powered by the Exynos chipset, which the report claims to account for 60 percent of the S9’s sales worldwide.(Photo: OnLeaks)
 

Russian mother caught trying to sell daughter’s virginity

In a shocking confession mum admitted during interrogation she had flown in to Moscow with her underage daughter to get to know a rich man in order to get financial help for providing sexual serviced by the daughter.
 

5-month salary not paid, job switch denied? Harmanpreet Kaur up in arms with Railway?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Arjuna awardee is reportedly not relieved by the Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent and is being asked to pay the compensation amount before the end of the five-year term. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Building infra in Doklam 'legitimate', no dispute, area's ours: China

China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Doklam standoff with India. (Photo: File)

No case against 26/11 attacks mastermind ‘Sahab’ Hafiz Saeed: Pak PM

Last year, Abbasi had claimed that India has provided 'no evidence' against Saeed on the basis of which he can be prosecuted. (Photo: ANI)

US trying to convince us India not a threat: Pak defence min

India has amassed men, material and garrisons along the border with Pakistan, Khan alleged. (Photo: Twitter/@pid_gov)

‘Positive changes’ in Korean Peninsula, Xi Jinping tells Trump

Trump has pushed Xi to increase economic and political pressure on North Korea in the hopes of convincing it to stop the development of its nuclear weapons program. (Photo: AP)

Rohingya deal aims to repatriate refugees 'within 2 years'

The agreement follows a pact between the countries in November paving the way for repatriations from January 23, a deadline that is likely to slip given the logistical challenges of the cross-border operation. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham