Afghan President Ghani inaugurates 1st air corridor with India, bypassing Pak

AP
Published Jun 19, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
The President said the aim of the route was to create more opportunities and make Afghanistan an exporter country.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the first Afghanistan-India air corridor during a ceremony at the Kabul International Airport - a direct route that bypasses Pakistan and is meant to improve commerce.

Ghani said the aim of the route was to create more opportunities and make Afghanistan an exporter country.

His adviser Sediqullah Mujadedi said Afghan agricultural products will for the first time head to India on cargo planes.

Mujadedi said the first India-bound flight on Monday included 60 tons of natural plants; a second flight will follow, with 40 tons of dry fruits to be sent form Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province.

Afghanistan is a mountainous landlocked country and all imports and exports depend on neighbouring countries. Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have become strained over accusations of harbouring militants.

Tags: ashraf ghani, afghanistan-india air corridor, kabul international airport
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

