 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai
 
World, Asia

China says will return drone, accuses US of 'making a fuss'

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 8:13 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 8:13 am IST
China said both sides are "appropriately handling" the issue after Trump tweeted alleging China of "stealing" the drone.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China, on Saturday, slammed the United States (US) for "making a fuss" over the seizure of its underwater drone in the disputed South China Sea, saying it will return the device in an "appropriate manner" even as it called its action as "professional and responsible".

The Chinese Defence Ministry said it had taken the drone for verification and accused the US of "making a fuss" over the incident after US President-elect Donald Trump accused China of "stealing" the US Navy research drone.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Yang Yujun dismissed the US allegations, insisting China had been "professional and responsible" to take the drone.

"We had to examine and verify the device in a bid to avoid any harm it might cause to the safety of navigation and personnel," he said in a late night statement.

Yang said the drone would be returned "in an appropriate manner", hinting that Beijing may carry out its own examination of it but did not specify any timeline. He said China was strongly opposed to such reconnaissance activities and it was highly inappropriate for the US to make a fuss over the incident.

His statement came after Trump joined the war of words with a tweet saying that "China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented (unprecedented) act".

Though the US and China have been experiencing tensions over the strategic South China Sea (SCS) for the past few years, this is the first time Beijing picked up a US drone, taking it to a different level.

Despite claiming almost all of SCS, China said there was never a threat to the freedom of the navigation in the most important trade route through which trillions of dollars of goods pass.

Earlier confirming the seizure of an unmanned underwater drone by its navy, China said both sides are "appropriately handling" the issue while Chinese military official expressed confidence it will be "resolved successfully".

"According to (our) understanding, the US and Chinese sides are working on appropriately to handle this matter through channels between the two militaries," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its first reaction on the incident while replying to queries from the media outlets in Beijing. The Chinese military earlier said that it has received a request from US to return its underwater drone seized by the PLA Navy warship in the disputed South China Sea and said that the issue will be "resolved successfully".

A Chinese military source confirmed that they received a "claim request" from the US for an underwater drone after a Chinese warship seized it during a security check in the SCS, state-run Global Times reported.

Reports from Washington said the request was made by the US after its unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) was picked up by a Chinese naval ship about 80 kms Northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines on December 15 just as the USNS Bowditch, an oceanographic survey ship, was about to retrieve it.

"We call upon China to return our UUV immediately, and to comply with all of its obligations under international law," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said.

Tags: south chine sea, unmanned underwater vehicle, donald trump, navy
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Philippines' Duterte warns US of 'tit-for-tat' response

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: File)

China upset as Dalai Lama meets President Pranab Mukherjee

Dalai Lama, left, interacts with fellow Tibetan at an event to inaugurate the Dalai Lama Institute for Higher Education on the outskirts of Bangalore. (Photo: AP)

South Korea president's lawyers say no grounds for impeachment

Parliament voted to impeach Park last week over a corruption scandal in which she allegedly colluded with a friend to strongarm donations from large conglomerates to two dubious foundations.

South Korea prosecutors plan raid of presidential palace

A defaced portrait of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen as protesters sit demanding the parliamentary impeachment of Park in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Video shows North Korean children forced to work in chain gangs

Some of the children are as young as five years old. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham