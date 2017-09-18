World, Asia

North Korea tension: US files bombers over Korean peninsula for drill

AFP
Published Sep 18, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
The US jets few alongside four South Korean F-15K jet fighters as part of 'routine' training, the statement said.
Four F-35B stealth fighters and two B-1B bombers flew over Korean peninsula (Photo: AFP)
 Four F-35B stealth fighters and two B-1B bombers flew over Korean peninsula (Photo: AFP)

Seoul: The US flew four stealth fighter jets and two bombers over the Korean peninsula on Monday in a show of force after North Korea's latest nuclear and missile tests, South Korea's defence ministry said.

Four F-35B stealth fighters and two B-1B bombers flew over the peninsula to "demonstrate the deterrence capability of the US-South Korea alliance against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats", the ministry said in a statement.

They were the first flights since the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 and staged an intermediate-range missile test over Japan last Friday, sending regional tensions soaring.

The US jets few alongside four South Korean F-15K jet fighters as part of "routine" training, the statement said, adding that the allies would continue such exercises to "improve their joint operation capabilities against contingencies".

The previous such flights were on August 31.

The US is ramping up pressure on the North, with its ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warning that Pyongyang would be "destroyed" if it refused to end its "reckless" weapons drive.

The subject is set to dominate US President Donald Trump's address to the UN General Assembly and his meetings with South Korean and Japanese leaders this week.

Tensions flared again when Kim Jong-Un's regime tested what it termed a hydrogen bomb many times more powerful than its previous device.

The North also fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific on Friday, responding to new UN sanctions over its atomic test with what appeared to be its longest-ever missile flight.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In spoke by phone Saturday and vowed to exert "stronger pressure" on the North, with Moon's office warning that further provocation would put it on a "path of collapse."

Trump has also not ruled out a military option, which could leave millions of people in the South Korean capital -- and 28,500 US soldiers stationed in the South -- vulnerable to potential retaliatory attack.

Trump's National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said the US would "have to prepare all options" if sanctions prove insufficient to stop the North's weapons drive.

Tags: korean peninsula, b-1b bombers, north korea, us warplanes
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn Maxwell take stunning catches in India vs Australia ODI

sprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell took stunning catches for their respective teams in the first ODI on Sunday. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Google's UPI-based payment app launched in India

Built on the Indian government-supported Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Tez allows users, free of charge, to make small or big payments straight from their bank accounts.
 

Watch: Rohan Bopanna pulls off magical point in Canada vs India Davis Cup tie

Despite some amazing bits of play, Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja could not come up with the goods against Vasek Pospisil and Daniel Nestor of Canada. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gets raging stare by MS Dhoni post awful mix-up, Twitter reacts

Dhoni responded with a serious stare to the Mumbai batsman, followed by a shake of the head.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Riz Ahmed becomes first Muslim, Asian actor to win an Emmy

Riz Ahmed while accepting the award at Emmys 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Snake catcher pulls out venomous serpent from toilet in shocking footage

The serpent was identified as a brown tree snake (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

North Korea says it will ‘sink’ Japan

Kim Jong Un

North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce US to 'ashes and darkness'

North Korea announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. (Photo: AFP)

25 people, mostly teenage boys, killed in Malaysia's religious school fire

The body of a victim is carried out by rescue personnel from an Islamic religious school after a fire on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur (Photo: AP)

Suu Kyi skips UN trip amid Rohingya crisis

Newly arrived Rohingya women wait for their turn to collect building material for their shelters distributed by aid agencies in Kutupalong refugee camp (Photo: AP)

North Korea vows to boost nuclear weapons programmes after UN sanctions

UNSC unanimously imposed an 8th set of sanctions on the North Korea, banning it from trading in textiles and restricting its oil imports. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham