No case against 26/11 attacks mastermind ‘Sahab’ Hafiz Saeed: Pak PM

Last year, Abbasi had claimed that India has provided 'no evidence' against Saeed on the basis of which he can be prosecuted. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there is no case registered against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and without it, action cannot be initiated against anyone.

“There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahab in Pakistan,” said Abbasi in an interview to a Pakistan TV channel.

He added, "Action is taken when there is a case registered [against someone]."

Earlier in November last year, Abbasi had claimed that India has provided "no evidence" against Saeed on the basis of which he can be prosecuted.

"The court, a three-judge bench, has released him (Saeed) saying there are no charges against him, the country has a law you know," he said.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Pakistan has recently prohibited Saeed's JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

Saeed was released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the Mumbai attacks.