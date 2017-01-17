Kabul attack masterminds move freely in Pakistan: Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has told Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that the terrorists who carried out the recent deadly bombings in Kabul are moving freely in Pakistan.

Ghani's allegations came during a phone call with the Pakistani army chief, who telephoned the Afghan president on Sunday evening to condemn recent attacks in the country.

A presidential palace press release stated that "Perpetrators who planned the attack are living in Pakistan and they conduct their activities there freely and no action so far had been taken against them. The government of Afghanistan is firmly committed to avenge those who perpetrated the attacks."

The press release also stated that General Bajwa has assured Ghani that past mistakes would not be repeated by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, quoting General Bajwa on twitter, a Pakistani army spokesman said that the former told Ghani that all militant hideouts and training camps have been eliminated in Pakistan and now it is the up to Afghans to take action against the terrorists on its soil.

Pakistan has always been blamed for harboring the Taliban group who is waging war against the government in Kabul.

The latest accusations follow attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand which killed nearly 60 people, including five UAE diplomats.

Taliban claimed attacks in Kabul and Helmand, however, denied involvement in the Kandahar attack.