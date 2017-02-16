World, Asia

Malaysia arrests third suspect in connection with murder of Kim Jong Nam

He was detained to facilitate investigations as he is the boyfriend of the second suspect, said police.
This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (Photo: AP)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police on Thursday detained a third suspect in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, an officer said.

"He was detained to facilitate investigations as he is the boyfriend of the second suspect," Selangor state police chief Abu Samah Mat told Reuters.

He was referring to a woman arrested earlier in the day. She was holding an Indonesian passport. On Wednesday, a female suspect with Vietnamese travel documents was arrested.

