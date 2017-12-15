search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

Indonesia: 8 men sentenced to 2 yrs in prison for running gay club

AP
Published Dec 15, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week.
Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Jakarta: An activist says an Indonesian court has sentenced eight men involved in running a gay club and sauna to two years in prison.

They were among more than 140 men detained after a raid in May on what police said was a sex party at the Atlantis spa in Jakarta.

 

Most were released as homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but 10 men were charged under anti-pornography laws.

Imam Shofwan from Pantau Foundation, which has been monitoring the trial, says the sentencing occurred Thursday.

A North Jakarta District Court spokesman did not answer calls Friday.

Those sentenced included a director and several employees including strippers, a gym trainer, a receptionist and a security guard.

Shofwan says verdicts for two defendants who allegedly performed oral sex were adjourned until next week.

Tags: lgbtqi, pantau foundation, gay club
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padman trailer: This 'mad superhero' has a powerful social message to deliver

Stills from Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' movie.
 

100% pay hike? Virat Kohli and co could see their salary doubled by BCCI

Kohli, who previously pocketed Rs 5.51 crore from 46 matches in 2017, could now see his salary increase to Rs 10 crore per year by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Mohammad Amir's special wish for newly-married Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Mohammad Amir had earlier wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter after they announced the news of their marraige. (Photo: DC Photo/ Twitter)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan adds more entities to its list of assets-freeze sanction on N Korea

The sanctions list now comprises 103 entities and 108 individuals in total, including seven Chinese entities, five Chinese individuals, one Singaporean entity and two Namibian entities, it said. (Photo: File)

Indian engineer jailed for molesting, stalking woman in Singapore

He had inserted his hand into the apartment through an open window with the intention to annoy a then 23-year-old woman who was sleeping. (Photo: File/Representational)

6,700 Rohingyas killed in 30 days

The group’s findings come from six surveys of more than 11,426 people in Rohingya refugee camps. (Representational Image)

Abstain from ‘sleepwalking into war’ with N Korea, warns UN chief

Speaking on a visit to Japan, Secretary-General Guterres said: ‘The worst possible thing that could happen would be for us all to sleepwalk into a war that might have very dramatic circumstances.’ (Photo: File)

Myanmar: 2 journalists arrested, Reuters demand release

'Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been reporting on events of global importance in Myanmar, and we learned that they have been arrested in connection with their work,' says Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief of Reuters. (Photo: Twitter/@stephenjadler)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham