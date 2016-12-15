World, Asia

Video shows North Korean children forced to work in chain gangs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2016, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 12:09 pm IST
The footage shows young children subjected to labour up to 10 hours a day, hammering metals in rails.
Some of the children are as young as five years old. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 Some of the children are as young as five years old. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Pyongyang: The content of the recently released footage has sent shock waves as it shows children forced to work on railway lines in North Korea.

According to a Daily Mail report, the footage shows young children, believed to be taken out of school, being subjected to labour up to 10 hours a day, hammering metals in rails.

It has been claimed that some children are as young as five years old, raising concerns over human rights abuses in the country.

Michael Glendinning, who works for humanitarian organisation, The European Alliance of Human Rights, described child labour as one of the worst form of abuses in North Korea.

“Millions of North Korean children are forced to work in back-breaking roles that rob them of the chance of a happy childhood. The impact of the work on their physical development, their physical and mental health, and on their ­education can’t be understated”, he added.

The Global Slavery Index 2016 states that 1.1 million North Koreans, that is almost five per cent of the total population are involved in forced labour.

Tags: north korea, child labour, chain gangs
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli two-times more aggressive than me: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Virat Kohli's performance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Powerball, Pokemon, Prince among 2016 top Google searches

After
 

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
 

Hyderabad to alter Mughal story; old records tell many new stories

Aurangzeb
 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte admits he had killed several criminals

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)

Afghan kids out of school risk early marriage, child labor

The survey is based on 379 interviewees conducted by the agency between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8 in five districts of eastern Nangarhar province. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

84,000 people displaced by Indonesia earthquake: official

Earthquake survivors sleep on the ground at a temporary shelter in Ulim, Aceh province, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Compromise on One-China policy will strain ties: China to Trump

President-elect Donald Trump (L) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (R)

China is pressing me on firearms, I will accept it: Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Phpto: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham