World, Asia

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte admits he had killed several criminals

AFP
Published Dec 15, 2016, 1:01 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:50 am IST
He also responded to criticism from human rights groups and US President Barack Obama about his anti-crime tactics.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)
 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: AFP)

Manila:  Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals when he was mayor of a southern city to set an example for police.

Duterte made the comments in a speech late on Tuesday night to businessmen as he discussed his campaign to eradicate illegal drugs, which has seen police and unknown assailants kill thousands of people since he became president on June 30.

After speaking about police killing suspects during the current crime war, Duterte said he led similar efforts when he was mayor of Davao, the major southern city that he ruled for most of the previous 20 years.

“In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys (police) that if I can do it why can’t you,” Duterte said in his speech at the presidential palace.
“And I’d go around in Davao with a motorcycle, with a big bike around, and I would just patrol the streets, looking for trouble also. I was really looking for a confrontation so I could kill.”

He also responded to criticism from human rights groups and US President Barack Obama about his anti-crime tactics, vowing he would not be intimidated by their criticism into stopping.

In a speech to expatriate Filipinos during a state visit to Cambodia on Tuesday, Duterte joked that as mayor of Davao he would go on missions with police and shoot blindly at criminal suspects.

“I (would) sometimes go along with them. If you say I shot someone, maybe I did. I was closing my eyes because I am scared of firing a gun,” said Duterte, a lawyer and former state prosecutor. Rights groups have previously accused Duterte of running vigilante death squads in Davao that killed more than 1,000 suspected criminals.

Tags: president rodrigo duterte, barack obama

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Afghan kids out of school risk early marriage, child labor

The survey is based on 379 interviewees conducted by the agency between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8 in five districts of eastern Nangarhar province. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

84,000 people displaced by Indonesia earthquake: official

Earthquake survivors sleep on the ground at a temporary shelter in Ulim, Aceh province, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Compromise on One-China policy will strain ties: China to Trump

President-elect Donald Trump (L) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (R)

China is pressing me on firearms, I will accept it: Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Phpto: AP)

Sri Lanka govt seeks report from Navy over dock workers protest
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham