Comedy of errors: #BBCDad describes moment his kids interrupted interview

Seoul: Robert Kelly, an expert on South Korea politics, usually locks his door when he gives live interviews. But in one stray incident, he apparently forgot to do so and what followed was hilarious. During a live interview with BBC news, his little daughter Marion playfully danced into the room. Looking embarrassed, he tried to send her away while maintaining eye contact with the interviewer.

If that was not all, in a matter of seconds, his toddler son, nine-month-old James, slid into the room in his walker. He said, “Then I knew it was over.”

His wife, Jung-a Kim rushed in after them and took them away. All of this was captured on the webcam. The interview was about South Korean president, Park Geun-hye’s removal from office, but the interruption made up for a comical sequence.

Jung-a-Kim described the incident as a 'comedy of errors'. In a family interview with BBC, she said, “It happens all the time but not like this. This was the first time it happened during an interview.”

Professor Kelly said he too found the video funny when he saw it later. The video has received 84 million views on BBC’s Facebook page and the hashtag #BBCDad is trending on Twitter. He was surprised at the attention that this video got on social media.

During the interview, he and his wife tackled questions that the media had about his wife being a nanny. While Professor Kelly found it an uncomfortable issues, Jung-a brushed it off saying, “People should just enjoy it, not argue over these things. I hope they stop arguing. I’m not a nanny and that’s the truth.”