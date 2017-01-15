 LIVE !  :  Jason Roy gave England a blistering start in Pune. (Photo: AFP) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Jadeja removes dangerous man Jason Roy
 
World, Asia

'One China' policy is 'non-negotiable': China tells Trump

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
China is also is pressuring over 20 countries mainly in Latin America and Africa to not have diplomatic ties with Taipei.
President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen. (Photo: File)
 President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen. (Photo: File)

Beijing: China on Sunday made it clear that the 'One China' policy is "non-negotiable" and "no one can change it", in a strong rebuttal to President-elect Donald Trump's plan to use American policy on Taiwan as a bargaining chip.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the 'One China' policy is the political foundation of bilateral ties and "is non-negotiable", following Trump's statement that the policy on Taiwan is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.

"Everything is under negotiation, including One China," Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Friday, questioning the decades-old-policy followed by Washington in its relations with Beijing.

It must be pointed out that there is but 'One China' in the world, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Lu said in a statement.

The government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China, "which is an internationally recognised fact and no one can change it," Lu said.

"We urge the relevant party in the United States to realise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue and abide by commitments made by previous US governments to the One China policy and the principles of the three joint communiques," he said without directly referring to Trump.

Lu urged the US side to properly deal with the Taiwan issue so as to avoid undermining the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties and cooperation in major areas, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Since his election, Trump has riled China by holding telephone talks with Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen, who herself is toeing a hardline against Beijing.

China on the other hand is pressuring over 20 countries mainly in Latin America and Africa to not have diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Recently China prevailed over tiny African island Sao Tome and Principe to break off diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which in turn accused Beijing of offering big loans to entice the small countries to move away from Taipei.

Nigeria also broke off all diplomatic relations with Taiwan after the visit of Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi few days ago.

Besides a showdown on 'One China' policy after Trump takes over, Beijing also apprehends a trade war as the US Presidential-elect wants to bring about a parity of bilateral trade, which is heavily in favour of China.

China's exports to the US total to about $ 500 billion against $ 100 billion of American exports to the Chinese mainland.

Trump accuses China of devaluing its currency to gain more out of its exports.

Trump has also questioned China's island building in the disputed South China Sea and his Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said last week that China should be stopped from accessing the islands.

Tags: people's republic of china, one china policy, tsai-ing-wen, donald trump
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Entertainment Gallery

Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
On Wednesday, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone held a grand premiere of their Hollywood film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down to watch Deepika and Vin's crackling chemistry in xXx
Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

US dog saves owner by lying on him in freezing conditions

5-year-old golden retriever Kelsey happened to be with Bob when during halftime of the Fiesta Bowl, Bob decided to walk outside his house in just his long johns, slippers and a shirt to get firewood for the fireplace. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We had a fallout because Kareena asked for too much money: Karan Johar

Kareena's request didn’t go down well with Karan, who then approached Preity Zinta for the role.
 

‘Why this Kolaveri Di’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Flipkart

Ravindra Jadeja is coming off the back of a successful 4-0 triumph over England in the five-match Test series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mulayam’s younger son in a Lambhorgini!

Mulayam Yadav's younger son, Prateek Yadav (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan aborts mini-rocket mission shortly after lift-off

Launch of SS-520. (Photo: Twitter | @thepeoplepost1)

No country for old men: Japan's elderly inmates prefer jail

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

China and Vietnam to 'manage' differences over South China Sea: report

The South China Sea is home to strategically vital shipping lanes and is believed to be rich in oil and gas. (Photo: AFP)

Russia says 'no comment' on Trump team contacts

President-elect Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: File)

BRICS nations establishing themselves as economic force: KV Kamath

NDB Chief KV Kamath. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham