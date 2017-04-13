World, Asia

Satellite images suggest North Korea preparing for nuclear test

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Satellite images from North's Punggye-ri site showed it was "primed and ready" for what would be the country's sixth nuclear test since.
North Korea is the only country in the world that still conducts nuclear weapons tests. (Photo: AP)
 North Korea is the only country in the world that still conducts nuclear weapons tests. (Photo: AP)

 London: North Korea appears to be preparing to conduct a nuclear test in a show of defiance towards United States President Donald Trump, who has not ruled out military action to pressurise the regime into abandoning its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

The US-based monitoring group 38 North on Thursday said that the satellite images from the North's Punggye-ri site showed it was "primed and ready" for what would be the country's sixth nuclear test since 2006, The Guardian reports.

"Commercial satellite imagery of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site from April 12 shows continued activity around the North Portal, new activity in the Main Administrative Area, and a few personnel around the site's Command Center," 38 North said on its website.

"In the courtyards of the main administrative area are approximately 11 probable tarp-covered pallets of equipment or supplies, a formation of personnel, and several individuals walking about," the site added.

South Korean officials, however, have played down speculation that a nuclear test was imminent.

Tags: president donald, punggye-ri, satellite images
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary determined to do well in RPSG colours for his late father

"Our (Rising Pune Supergiant’s) next match is against Gujarat Lions (in Rajkot) and hopefully I will play the match. Without doubts my best performance in the season would be dedicated to my late father," said Manoj Tiwary. (Photo: BCCI)
 

What’s new in the Creators Update of Windows 10?

The new update focuses on giving back users the freedom to tinker with privacy options as well as enhance their PC gaming experience.
 

2019 ICC World Cup: Tough road ahead for Pakistan, Windies for direct qualification

Pakistan needed a 3-0 win against the Windies in the three-match ODI series, in order to get direct qualification for the 2019 50-over World Cup; they only managed to notch-up a 2-1 series win. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Rajasthan tea seller gives Rs 1 crore as dowry for 6 daughters, gets IT notice

Screenshot from the viral video. (Photo: YouTube | RNews1 Network)
 

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai becomes honorary Canadian citizen

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai. (Photo: AFP)
 

US Sikhs launch ad campaign that seeks to push back on hate

The ads, which will air in part on CNN and Fox News, make no mention of the more than 300 hate crimes.(Photo: Representational Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Suicide bomber strikes in Kabul, 5 killed: Afghan officials

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack via the IS-run Amaq news agency. (Photo: DC/Representational)

Taiwan bans sale, consumption of dog and cat meat

People who sell or eat dog or cat meat face a fine of up to 250,000 Taiwan dollars ($8,000) (Photo: AP)

‘Boycott United’: Vietnamese react to United Airlines dragging passenger from plane

Video showing Dao being pulled from United Airlines Flight 3411 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday went viral. (Photo: Videograb)

Philippine troops kill key Abu Sayyaf commander blamed for beheadings

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said that troops have recovered and identified the remains of Moammar Askali (Photo: AP)

North Korea warns of nuclear strike if provoked; Trump 'armada' steams on

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the deployment was not tied to a specific event but a matter of prudence. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham