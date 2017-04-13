ISIS' main shadow judge killed in east Afghanistan military operations

The three other ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Yar Habib the brother of Hafiz Saeed, and Sediqyar and Ahmad, the two key leaders in charge of the training of the terror group in Nangarhar. (Photo: Representational)

Kabul: The main shadow judge of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has reportedly been killed in an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the Khamma Press news agency, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) has in a statement said that Mullah Salah was killed along with scores of other militants during the ongoing Hamza military operations.

Mullah Salah was among four key ISIS leaders and 44 insurgents killed during the operations, the statement added.

The three other ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Yar Habib the brother of Hafiz Saeed, and Sediqyar and Ahmad, the two key leaders in charge of the training of the terror group in Nangarhar.

Both Afghan and American troops are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups, including the Taliban.