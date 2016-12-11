World, Asia

China is pressing me on firearms, I will accept it: Rodrigo Duterte

AFP
Published Dec 11, 2016, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 9:12 pm IST
Under Duterte's predecessor, relations with China were strained over disputed South China Sea territories.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Phpto: AP)
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Phpto: AP)

Manila: The Philippine president says he has decided to accept an arms deal being offered by China under concessional terms in the latest sign of cozying relations between the Asian neighbors.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday in a speech before troops that he'll send military officials to China to receive the firearms, which will be payable over 25 years. He did not provide further details.

Duterte said: "China is pressing me on the firearms, which are already there. I'll accept them. They're rushing it."

Duterte reached out to China after taking office in June while taking a hostile stance on the Obama administration, which has criticized his deadly war on drugs.

Under Duterte's predecessor, relations with China were strained over disputed South China Sea territories.

Tags: donald trump, rodrigo duterte, arms deal, china

