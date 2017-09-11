World, Asia

North Korea warns US of 'greatest pain and suffering' over fresh sanctions

AFP
Published Sep 11, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 10:53 am IST
US wants the UN Security Council to vote on Monday to impose the sanctions, despite resistance from Beijing and Moscow to new measures.
North Korea has previously threatened pre-emptive attacks on its enemies including South Korea. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korea has previously threatened pre-emptive attacks on its enemies including South Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Seoul: North Korea warned on Monday it would inflict "the greatest pain and suffering" on the United States if Washington persists in pushing for harsher UN sanctions following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

The September 3 detonation was the country's largest and prompted global outrage, with the UN Security Council set to discuss a new draft resolution presented by Washington that would be the toughest-ever imposed against the isolated regime.

The US is calling for an oil embargo on Pyongyang, an assets freeze on leader Kim Jong-Un, but also an end to textile exports and to payments made to North Korean guest workers.

Washington wants the Security Council to vote on Monday to impose the sanctions, despite resistance from Beijing and Moscow to the new measures.

In a statement published by the official KCNA news agency, North Korea's foreign ministry warned Washington that if it did "rig up the illegal and unlawful 'resolution' on harsher sanctions, the DPRK shall make absolutely sure that the U.S. pays due price".

"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the U.S. the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history," the ministry said, using the abbreviation for North Korea's formal name.

"The world will witness how the DPRK tames the U.S. gangsters by taking (a) series of action tougher than they have ever envisaged."

The test, which the North said was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted onto a rocket, came weeks after Pyongyang fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that appeared to bring much of the mainland US into range.

At a dinner to celebrate Pyongyang's nuclear programme, North Korean leader Kim praised the test and urged the country's scientists to develop more weapons, KCNA reported Sunday.

The North says it needs nuclear arms to protect itself, but the US has accused the country of "begging for war".

Pyongyang's drive to stage a slew of brazen tests in recent months, which contravene existing United Nations sanctions, has sparked surging tensions over the country's weapons programme.

Tags: un security council, kim jong-un, kcna, nuclear test
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul


Related Stories

No-one can stop us on our road to future: North Korea celebrates nuke test
US seeks to cut off oil to North Korea, freezes its assests and blacklist Kim
US will receive more 'gift packages', warns North Korea after nuke test


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countdown begins to launch of Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This year, Apple is launching three phones at once, namely the iPhone 8, priced at around USD 1000, and updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 plus, reports suggest.
 

Imran Khan snubs PCB, turned down invitation to watch World XI Twenty20s in Lahore

Imran Khan, former Pakistan captain-turned-politician, who heads the main opposition party in Pakistan, has been a staunch critic of Najam Sethi, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, who was caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab when the last general elections were held. (Photo: AP)
 

4-foot-tall woman with rare condition defies odds to become professional dancer

Tiffany has a degree in dance and is trained in several dance forms (Photo: Facebook)
 

Pakistan braces for a revival as World XI arrive for 3 Twenty20 games, Lahore abuzz

The World XI is led by South African skipper Faf du Plessis and coached by former Zimbabwe batsman and ex-England coach Andy Flower. (Photo: AP)
 

Another code leak reveals new iPhone features: Face ID, animojis and more

The all new Face ID technology set to feature on next iPhone.
 

Here’s Umar Akmal's reply to PCB’s showcause notice over Mickey Arthur saga

Umar Akmal, in his reply to the PCB showcause, admitted to breaching the players code of conduct and promised he will not behave in such manner in future. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Rohingya rebels call for ceasefire

Rohingya Muslim refugee children follow a vehicle with relief supplies near the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf on Sunday (Photo: AFP)

China to ban petrol, diesel cars

In July, France and Britain had announced they will stop sales of gasoline and diesel automobiles by 2040 to reduce pollution and carbon emissions (Photo: AP)

Japan says N Korea’s hydrogen bomb 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

Peace, tranquility at border must for healthy ties: Xi-Modi bilateral talk

The bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to N Korea’s nuke test

South Korea's Hyunmoo II Missile system fire missiles during the combined military exercise between the US and South Korea against North Korea (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham