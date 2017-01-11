World, Asia

Taiwan scrambles jets, navy as China aircraft carrier enters its strait

REUTERS
Published Jan 11, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
The Liaoning aircraft carrier, returning from exercises in the South China Sea, was not trespassing, clarified Taiwan’s defence ministry.
The Liaoning, China's first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week. (Photo: AP)
 The Liaoning, China's first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week. (Photo: AP)

Taipei: Taiwan scrambled jets and navy ships on Wednesday as a group of Chinese warships led by China's sole aircraft carrier sailed north through the Taiwan Strait, the latest sign of heightened tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled Taiwan.

The Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier, returning from exercises in the South China Sea, was not trespassing in Taiwan's territorial waters but entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the southwest, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

As a result Taiwan scrambled jets and navy ships to survey and control the passage of the Chinese ships through the narrow body of water separating Taiwan and China, Taiwan defence ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi said.

Taiwanese military aircraft and ships have been deployed to follow the carrier group, which is sailing up the west side of the median line of the strait, he said.

Taiwan's top policymaker for China affairs on Wednesday urged Beijing to resume dialogue with Taipei, after official communication channels were halted by Beijing from June.

"I want to emphasise our government has sufficient capability to protect our national security. It's not necessary to overly panic," said Chang Hsiao-yueh, minister for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, during a news briefing in response to reporters' questions on the Liaoning's movements.

"On the other hand, any threats would not benefit cross-Strait ties," she said.

China has said the Liaoning aircraft carrier was on drills to test weapons and equipment in the disputed South China Sea and its movements comply with international law.

On the weekend, a Chinese bomber flew around the Spratly Islands in a show of "strategic force", a US official said on Tuesday.

The latest Chinese naval exercises have unnerved Beijing's neighbours, especially Taiwan which Beijing claims as its own, given long-running territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

China distrusts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and has stepped up pressure on her after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump broke years of diplomatic protocol and took a congratulatory call last month from Tsai.

Trump then riled China by casting doubt on the "one China" policy that Beijing regards as the basis of US-Chinese relations.

Tsai drew anger from China again when she met senior US Republican lawmakers in Houston on Sunday en route to Central America, in a controversial transit stop that Beijing had asked the United States to not allow.

Beijing suspects Tsai wants to push for the island's formal independence, a red line for the mainland, which has never renounced the use of force to bring what it deems a renegade province under its control.

Tsai says she wants to maintain peace with China.

Tags: taiwan-china conflict, aircraft carrier liaoning

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 could launch within Jan, under Rs 13,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 predecessor, Redmi Note 4
 

Watch: MS Dhoni tells Yuvraj Singh his future plans

MS Dhoni captained the Men in Blue for one last time in a warm-up game against England on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple demands 15-year customs duty relief before India setup

Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage at a keynote event
 

'Indian Sherlock' quizzes Karan Johar about his sexual choices, his reply is epic!

Karan Johan loses his cool on Twitter!
 

New WhatsApp update allows GIF search, more attachments

In order to avail the latest features, one is required to download the beta version of app which is only available for those who are a part of the WhatsApp beta testing community.
 

From democracy to family ties: Read the full text of Obama’s farewell speech

President Barack Obama wipes away tears while speaking during his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Iran decides not to upset nuclear deal over US sanctions extension

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi

Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of World War II, dies

This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows veteran British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth (R) attending a celebration to mark her 105th birthday at the Foreign Correspondent's Club (FCC) in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

Former NSA asks to prepare security in Indian Ocean region

National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon (Photo: PTI/File)

S. Korea court rejects Park's evidence on disaster mystery

South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Photo: AP)

Raised for meat in South Korea, dogs head for new homes in US

Representational Picture (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham