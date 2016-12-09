 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay. (Photo: AFP) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: India reach 62/1 at Tea, trail by 338 runs
 
World, Asia

South Korea impeaches President Park Geun-hye in historic vote

AP
Published Dec 9, 2016, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 1:08 pm IST
Park was stripped off her sweeping executive powers over a corruption scandal that paralysed her administration.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Photo: AP)
 South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Photo: AP)

Seoul: South Korean lawmakers on Friday passed an impeachment motion against President Park Geun-Hye, stripping away her sweeping executive powers over a corruption scandal that paralysed her administration and triggered massive street protests.

The National Assembly ballot transfers Park's authority to the prime minister, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on whether to ratify the decision and permanently remove the president from office.

A ruling could take up to six months, during which time Park will remain in the presidential Blue House while the country faces an extended period of political uncertainty and policy paralysis.

The motion was adopted by 234 votes to 56, easily securing the required two-thirds majority in the 300-seat chamber.

"I declare that the bill to impeach President Park Geun-Hye has just been approved," announced speaker Chung Se-Kyun.

"Whether you support or oppose it, all lawmakers and South Korean people who are watching this grave situation unfold must feel so miserable and heavy at heart," he added.

"I deeply wish that such tragedy in our constitutional history will not be repeated ever again."

The anonymous paper ballot was conducted against the background din of hundreds of slogan-chanting protesters outside the assembly building, screaming "Impeach Park."

The result marked a startling fall from grace for a politician who had run for the Blue House as an incorruptible candidate, declaring herself beholden to nobody and "married to the nation".

Fall from grace

After just under four years in power, she now faces the prospect of going down in history as the first democratically-elected South Korean president to be kicked out of office.

The impeachment motion had accused Park of constitutional and criminal violations ranging from a failure to protect people's lives to bribery and abuse of power.

Supported by all 171 opposition and independent lawmakers, its adoption was made possible by an anti-Park faction within the president's Saenuri party.

The entire opposition had threatened to resign their seats immediately if the motion was defeated.

The push for impeachment was driven by massive protests that have seen millions take to the streets of Seoul and other cities in recent weeks, demanding Park's ouster.

The scandal that has engulfed the president and paralysed her administration has focused on her friendship with long-time confidante Choi Soon-Sil.

Choi has been charged with meddling in state affairs and using her Blue House connections to force dozens of conglomerates to donate around $70 million to two foundations she controlled.

In a first for a sitting South Korean president, Park has been named a "suspect" by prosecutors investigating the case.

History of corruption

High-level corruption has long been a stain on South Korea's democratic credentials and the presidential Blue House is no stranger to allegations of cronyism.

Since South Korea's first free and fair election in 1987, every president has faced graft investigations after leaving office and one -- Roh Moo-Hyun -- committed suicide as a corruption probe closed in on his family.

Their cases often involved family members who were able to leverage links to the president in a society where political influence has traditionally had a very close and unhealthy rapport with business success.

Park, the daughter of military strongman Park Chung-Hee who led the country from 1961 to 1979, was meant to be different.

Both her parents were assassinated and, estranged from her two siblings, unmarried and childless, she promoted herself as invulnerable to nepotism.

"I have no family to look after nor children to inherit my property ... I want to devote myself to the nation and the people," she said in a speech during the 2012 presidential campaign.

The image of duty and self-sacrifice played well with the conservative base of her ruling Saenuri Party, especially older voters who saw her as a virtuous survivor of personal tragedy.

All the more shocking then were the revelations of the extraordinary influence Choi wielded over the president -- from selecting her wardrobe to vetting the appointment of top officials.

Tags: park geun-hye, national assembly, impeachment, kim kwan-young, south korea impeachment

Related Stories

A defaced portrait of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen as protesters sit demanding the parliamentary impeachment of Park in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

South Korea's impeachment crisis: What happens now?

The impeachment process, triggered by a snowballing corruption scandal, could still have months to run before Park finally leaves office.
09 Dec 2016 1:07 PM
South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Photo: AP)

South Korean president to 'calmly' accept impeachment outcome

Park said she was willing to accept a now-withdrawn proposal by the party for her to voluntarily step down in April.
06 Dec 2016 1:39 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
Several celebrities were snapped exiting the Mumbai aiport on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sonam, Ajay, Arjun, Farhan, flaunt delightful style at airport
Aamir Khan promoted his upcoming film 'Dangal' in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan promotes Dangal in Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha were snapped in their car while in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha keep it casual
Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff were seen at the Muhurat shot of the Marathi film 'Bhikari' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bachchan, Tiger launch Ganesh Acharya's new Marathi film
Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of his much aniticipated film 'Raees' on Wednesday with the team. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches trailer of his much anticipated Raees
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too hot! During underwater photoshoot, Katrina Kaif finds serenity

Katrina Kaif
 

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
 

Blast from the past: Jhanvi Kapoor was bit by acting bug ages ago, here’s the proof!

Alia Bhatt, who starred in the first instalment of popular franchise 'Student of the Year', wants Jhanvi to be cast in it's sequel. Talking about Jhanvi in an interview, Alia said,
 

Inside pics: Navya Naveli parties hard with Saif's daughter Sara in Manhattan

The beautiful ladies had a great time at the party.
 

Rani pens letter to daughter; are open letters the latest fad in film promotions?

Aditya Chopra's latest directorial, 'Befikre,' release on December 9, Adira's birthday.
 

Mumbai's St Xavier's college bans ripped jeans as it 'mocks the poor'

Students described it as an attack on their personal space (Photo: Pixabay/Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

South Korea's impeachment crisis: What happens now?

A defaced portrait of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is seen as protesters sit demanding the parliamentary impeachment of Park in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Ash Carter makes unexpected visit to Afghan to deliver pep talk to US troops

Carter is scheduled to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later in the day. (Photo: AFP)

UN asks Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to visit crisis-hit Rakhine

The Nobel peace prize winner has faced growing international criticism for not stopping the military's campaign. (Photo: AP)

Indonesia president visits quake survivors, vows to rebuild

More than 100 people were killed in the quake that hit the northeast of Aceh province on Sumatra before dawn Wednesday.

South Korea's president faces historic impeachment vote

President Park will become the country's first democratically elected leader to be ousted from office. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham