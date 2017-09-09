World, Asia

N Korea calls Nikki Haley prostitute, asks her to be careful with her tongue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Haley strongly criticising Pyongyang’s nuclear test said, ‘the country is begging for war, despite US not being in favour of it’.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, addresses a Security Council meeting of the United Nations. (Photo: AP)

Pyongyang: North Korea on Friday rebuked US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, for taking pot-shots at Pyongyang for recent nuclear tests and called her a “political prostitute, who has kicked off a hysteric fit”.

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, “She (Nikki haley) is crazily swishing her skirt, playing the flagship role in Trump administration's hideous sanctions and pressure racket”.

KCNA, which is also North Korea’s mouthpiece, said, “Haley became a laughing stock of the world public for her reckless tongue-lashing devoid of any elementary conception of reason”.

Stating that Haley is ignorant to foresee a disaster, KCNA said, “Haley is just a beginner in politics and diplomacy as she came under public criticism for her string of rubbish over the ballistic rocket launch of the DPRK in March last”.

Criticising her ‘North Korea is begging for war’ comment, the KCNA said, “US ambassador talked as if the DPRK were inviting a war while the US wanted peace”.

Earlier this week, during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Haley strongly criticised Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test and said, ‘the country is begging for war, despite United States not being in favour of it’.

In the emergency UNSC meeting, Haley had pressed for imposition of even stricter sanctions, in addition to the estimated $1bn in sanctions imposed on the country last month.

"Enough is enough," Haley had said at the meeting. "We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked."

United States has been pushing for an oil embargo on North Korea, along with a ban on its exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean workers.

United States President Donald Trump had sent a strong message to North Korea after the latter's repetitive attempt of nuclear tests. He threatened a military solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, US also indulged in military drills along with South Korea and deployed the USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered carrier, in waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula.

North Korea, on Sunday, test-fired its sixth-nuclear hydrogen bomb, just days after test-flying a missile over the north of Japan. Experts believe that Pyongyang is on verge to develop a powerful nuclear weapon.

Media reports speculate that Pyongyang may conduct even larger nuclear test on September 9, which marks the country’s founding anniversary. It had conducted a nuclear test on the same date last year too.

Tags: korean central news agency, us ambassador, nikki haley, unsc
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang


Related Stories

No-one can stop us on our road to future: North Korea celebrates nuke test
US seeks to cut off oil to North Korea, freezes its assests and blacklist Kim


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how Pakistani Twitter users reacted over Virat Kohli’s Teachers’ Day tweet

"To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. #HappyTeachersDay," Virat Kohli had said on Twitter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dates are out! Here’s the schedule of India vs Australia, India vs New Zealand series

India will play five ODIs and three Twenty20s against Australia and will take on New Zealand in three ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: BCCI)
 

US Open: Rafael Nadal downs Juan Martin del Potro to set up Kevin Anderson final

Rafael Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion in New York, will be playing in his 23rd Slam final and third this year, looking to add the US title to his record 10th French Open. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

No-one can stop us on our road to future: North Korea celebrates nuke test

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows fireworks displaying while Pyongyang residents and military people holding a celebration rally on the test of a hydrogen bomb for ICBM at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says misinformation fuelling Rohingya crisis

Aung San Suu Kyi

Japan says N Korea’s hydrogen bomb 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

Peace, tranquility at border must for healthy ties: Xi-Modi bilateral talk

The bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to N Korea’s nuke test

South Korea's Hyunmoo II Missile system fire missiles during the combined military exercise between the US and South Korea against North Korea (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham