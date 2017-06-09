Saudi, allies enlist 59 persons, 12 entities over Qatar 'terrorist' links

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and allies, which have cut ties with Doha, on Friday issued a list of individuals and entities they say are linked to Qatar over ‘terrorism’.

"This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies," said the statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

It shows that Qatar "announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organisations on the other hand," they said.

The list, however, contains at least two names already designated internationally as terrorist financiers, and against whom Qatar took action, according to a previous US Department of State report.

Those two, Sa'd al Ka'bi and Abd al-Latif al-Kawari, are among dozens of individuals and entities named on Friday by Saudi Arabia and its three allies.

"The four countries agreed on categorising 59 persons and 12 entities in their list of terrorism," they said affirming "that they won't be lenient in pursuing" such persons and groups.