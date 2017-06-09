World, Asia

Saudi, allies enlist 59 persons, 12 entities over Qatar 'terrorist' links

AFP
Published Jun 9, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Sa'd al Ka'bi and Abd al-Latif al-Kawari, are among dozens of individuals and entities named on Friday by Saudi Arabia and its three allies.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AP)
 Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AP)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and allies, which have cut ties with Doha, on Friday issued a list of individuals and entities they say are linked to Qatar over ‘terrorism’.

"This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies," said the statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

It shows that Qatar "announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organisations on the other hand," they said.

The list, however, contains at least two names already designated internationally as terrorist financiers, and against whom Qatar took action, according to a previous US Department of State report.

Those two, Sa'd al Ka'bi and Abd al-Latif al-Kawari, are among dozens of individuals and entities named on Friday by Saudi Arabia and its three allies.

"The four countries agreed on categorising 59 persons and 12 entities in their list of terrorism," they said affirming "that they won't be lenient in pursuing" such persons and groups.  

Tags: gulf crisis, extremist groups, saudi qatar ties
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wow! Naga Chaitnaya- Samantha Ruth Prabhu wedding date revealed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya on the day of their engagement(Photo: Joseph Radhik).
 

Pakistani boy has belly full of faeces due to rare condition

Shah's His father Niaz Mazari and mother Mian Zohran also do not send him to school because they fear he will be bullied. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Major breakthrough: Space might hold the key to beating cancer

(Photo: Representational image/AFP)
 

Amazon’s Alexa better than Siri, suggests former Apple employee

The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled (Alexa) virtual assistant, is seen at it's product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016.
 

Very happy with Dangal's success in China: M Venkaiah Naidu

Aamir Khan in a still from the film 'Dangal' (L) and Information & Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (R).
 

OnePlus officially teases first look of OnePlus 5

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone (Photp: Android Police)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

SCO Summit: Modi meets Chinese prez Xi amid growing bilateral differences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China held talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko admire the 300-year-old Noborihata folding screen with flags in various designs during their visit to the Japan Folk Crafts Museum in Tokyo on June 1, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Nobody can interfere in our foreign policy, says Qatar minister

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Photo: AP)

Modi arrives in Kazakhstan for SCO Summit, set to become full member

Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan met Narendra Modi and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties.(Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

‘Spaghetti’ roads has Chinese confused

Over 15 ramps allow vehicles to move from one level to another in eight directions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham