World, Asia

SCO: Modi calls for joint efforts against terror, expresses concern over CPEC

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Modi also congratulated Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for organising the SCO Summit.
Expressing deep gratitude to all SCO countries for giving India full membership after enjoying 12 years of observer status, Modi termed SCO as a main pillar of peace and security in the regional and the global arena. (Photo: AP)
 Expressing deep gratitude to all SCO countries for giving India full membership after enjoying 12 years of observer status, Modi termed SCO as a main pillar of peace and security in the regional and the global arena. (Photo: AP)

Astana (Kazakhstan): Addressing the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan capital Astana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to coordinate their efforts to fight the menace of terrorism which is plaguing the region.

"It is impossible to find a solution until all SCO members make concerted and coordinated efforts to fight the menace of terrorism, including radicalisation, recruitment, training and financing of terrorists," PM Modi said at the summit which was also attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Describing terrorists as the chief violators of human rights and values, Modi said "We have full faith that the SCO would give a new push to our efforts in fight against terrorism."

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev for organising the SCO Summit.

Expressing deep gratitude to all SCO countries for giving India full membership after enjoying 12 years of observer status, Modi termed SCO as a main pillar of peace and security in the regional and the global arena.

Modi said "With the induction of India in SCO, Shanghai Cooperation Summit will represent 42 percent population and 20 percent GDP which will act as a support to the success story of SCO.

We are achieving full membership today, but India has been nurturing and maintaining good historic relations with every SCO member.

"There are many dimensions of our interaction with the SCO countries. Mutual trust is the cornerstone of our political goodwill and economic cooperation. India is having partnership with SCO countries in several aspects on energy, education, security, development partnership agriculture, minerals, capacity building, trade and investment are the main drivers."

Describing connectivity as the main priority of India but also expressed concern over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a part of the one Belt One Road , Modi said, "The SCO membership will take our partnership to a new level and regional connectivity with all the SCO members is the main priority of India and we entirely support the connectivity that will integrate our economies and build trust among the countries and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity should be the key factors."

Modi emphasized that connectivity initiatives are essential to reap the benefits of the projects and it reflects with our decisions of International North-South Transport Corridor, Ashgabat Agreement and the Chabahar deal.

Modi said that the SCO will help in bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan. The Prime Minister also called for efforts by the SCO to tackle climate change.

Tags: sco summit, narendra modi, terrorism
Location: Kazakstan, Astana, Astana

Related Stories

The Prime Minister also spoke on the need for enhancing connectivity in the region and said it was the key for boosting trade and investment. (Photo: AP)

Enhance connectivity without infringing sovereignty: Modi at SCO

In his address, Modi hoped that India's entry into SCO will give a new momentum to the grouping in dealing with terrorism.
09 Jun 2017 3:03 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon hack: Top 5 ways to protect your smartphone against water

(Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Priyanka’s production house to enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. SLB has directed PeeCee in his hit period drama 'Bajirao Mastani', where she played the role of Kashibai.
 

Galti Se Mistake song: Ranbir goes wild with his crazy antics; Anurag makes a cameo

All in all, ‘Galti Se Mistake’ song seems to be heading towards the right spot to become yet another chartbuster featuring Ranbir.
 

Watch: Salman is a heartbroken mess in Tinka Tinka Dil Mera from Tubelight

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Bengaluru locals save ‘dead’ lake using unique method

Residents of JP Nagar in Bengaluru worked together with the lake development authority to use a device called ‘trash boom’ to clean the lake in the city. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Google assigns version number 8.0 to Android O

The build is available to download on Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL as an over-the-air (OTA) update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Enhance connectivity without infringing sovereignty: Modi at SCO

The Prime Minister also spoke on the need for enhancing connectivity in the region and said it was the key for boosting trade and investment. (Photo: AP)

India, Pakistan become full members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping at Astana. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will not surrender: Qatar minister on terrorist list issued by Saudi, allies

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Photo: AP)

Saudi, allies enlist 59 persons, 12 entities over Qatar 'terrorist' links

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AP)

SCO Summit: Modi meets Chinese President Xi amid growing bilateral rift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping of China held talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham