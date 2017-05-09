World, Asia

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park

AFP
Published May 9, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
More than 139,000 voting stations opened at 6 am local time (2100 GMT) across the country under overcast skies.
Exit poll results will be available immediately after voting closes at 8 p.m. (11:00 GMT). (Photo: AFP)
 Exit poll results will be available immediately after voting closes at 8 p.m. (11:00 GMT). (Photo: AFP)

Seoul: South Koreans went to the polls Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, and against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

Voters have been galvanised by anger over the sprawling bribery and abuse-of-power scandal that brought down Park, which catalysed frustrations over jobs and slowing growth.

Left-leaning Moon Jae-In, a former human rights lawyer, has held a commanding lead in opinion polls for months, with the final Gallup Korea survey before a week-long pre-election blackout giving him 38 percent support, followed by former tech mogul Ahn Cheol-Soo on 20 percent.

“I feel the people’s strong will to change the government... We can make it a reality only when we vote”, Moon said after casting his ballot with his wife at a polling station in western Seoul.

Hong Joon-Pyo, of Park’s Liberty Korea party, who languished in third place in the 13-strong field on 16 percent, urged voters to support him, branding Moon as a “pro-Pyongyang leftist”.

Chung Tae-Wan, a 72-year-old doctor, cast his ballot at a polling station in the prosperous Seocho district of the capital. “I voted for Hong, as security (against North Korea) is the most important thing”, he said.

Kim Kyung-Min, 24, said she cast her ballot in advance last week. “I was so disappointed in Park and the establishment”, she told AFP, but refused to say whom she voted for.

More than 139,000 voting stations opened at 6 am local time (2100 GMT) across the country under overcast skies, with turnout expected to hit a record high.

Exit poll results will be available immediately after voting closes at 8 p.m. (11:00 GMT).

The campaign has focused largely on the economy, with North Korea less prominent, but after a decade of conservative rule a Moon victory could mean a sea change in Seoul’s approach towards both Pyongyang and key ally Washington.

The 64-year-old -- who is accused of being soft on the North by his critics -- has advocated dialogue to defuse tensions and to bring it to negotiations, and is seen to favour more independence in relations with the US, Seoul’s security guarantor with 28,500 troops in the country.

Seoul needs to “take the lead on matters in the Korean peninsula” and South Koreans should not “take the back seat”, he said in a recent media interview.

The North has carried out two nuclear tests and a series of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

Washington has said military action was an option, sending fears of conflict spiralling.

More recently US President Donald Trump has softened his message, saying he would be “honoured” to meet the North’s leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Moon has also said he would be willing to visit Pyongyang to meet Kim and advocated resumption of some of the inter-Korea projects shuttered by his predecessors, including the Kaesong joint industrial zone.

Myriad challenges

But for many South Korean voters, corruption, slowing growth, unemployment, and even air pollution from China top the list of concerns.

South Korea’s rapid growth from the 1970s to 1990s pulled a war-ravaged nation out of poverty but slowed as the economy matured, and unemployment among under-30s is now at a record 10 percent.

Frustration over widening inequality in wealth and opportunities fuelled anger over Park’s scandal, which exposed the cosy and corrupt ties between regulators and powerful family-oriented conglomerates, known as chaebols, that have endured for decades.

Park is awaiting trial over corruption for offering governmental favours to top businessmen -- including Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong -- who bribed her secret confidante, Choi Soon-Sil.

Moon, Ahn and other candidates have both promised to reform the chaebols, which dominate the economy and have long been criticised for operating with little scrutiny from investors or regulators.

Another issue is relations with Beijing, which imposed a series of measures seen as economic retaliation over the deployment of a US anti-missile system, THAAD, in the South.

China is South Korea’s top trading partner -- and also a major source of pollution.

In an editorial a day ahead of the vote, the JoongAng daily said the South’s next leader would have to steer the country “against a myriad of immediate and long-term challenges”.

“If we make the wrong judgment, we again will have to pay the price, as we have learned from our previous bad choices.”

Tags: park geun-hye, moon jae-in, ahn cheol-soo, hong joon-pyo
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Brave Karnataka farmers drag crocodile stranded in mud to safety

The villagers blamed the government for not desilting the river (Photo: YouTube)
 

WhatsApp quietly adds encryption to iCloud backups

(Representational image)
 

NASA reveals what it’s like to spacewalk

(Image: NASA)
 

Irish beach swept away in 1984 into Atlantic ocean reappears

After high spring tides last month, locals found that the Atlantic Ocean had returned the sand. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Indian Air Force breaks gender stereotypes with a sarcastic ad

The video is now going viral with over 30,000 views and gives quite a clear message to society through mockery. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Next iPhone to come bundled with AirPods

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

9 killed, including 8 children in blast at religious school in Afghanistan

The blast took place on Tuesday morning at the madrassa in Charakar. (Photo: File/Representational)

South Korea President aspirants in final push

Moon Jae-In

ISIS Afghanistan leader killed: Afghan, US officials

Islamic State. (Photo: Representational)

North Korea detains another American citizen, alleges hostile acts

North Korea on Friday accused the US and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un, involving biochemical weapons. (Photo: AP)

11 dead in Vietnam bus crash

The truck was believed to have hit the bus head-on. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham