World, Asia

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in claims victory in S Korea presidential election

AP
Published May 9, 2017, 9:32 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Moon smiled and waved his hands above his head as supporters chanted his name at Gwanghwamun square in central Seoul.
South Korea's liberal candidate Moon Jae-In (Photo: AP)
 South Korea's liberal candidate Moon Jae-In (Photo: AP)

Seoul: Moon Jae-in declared victory in South Korea's presidential election Tuesday after his two main rivals conceded, capping one of the most turbulent political stretches in the nation's recent history and setting up its first liberal rule in a decade.

Moon, a liberal former human rights lawyer who was jailed as a student by a previous dictatorship, favors closer ties with North Korea, saying hard-line conservative governments did nothing to prevent the North's development of nuclear-armed missiles and only reduced South Korea's voice in international efforts to counter North Korea.

This softer approach might put him at odds with South Korea's biggest ally, the United States. The Trump administration has swung between threats and praise for North Korea's leader.

Moon, the child of refugees who fled North Korea during the Korean War, will lead a nation shaken by a scandal that felled his conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who sits in a jail cell awaiting a corruption trial later this month.

Moon smiled and waved his hands above his head as supporters chanted his name at Gwanghwamun square in central Seoul, where millions of Koreans had gathered for months starting late last year in peaceful protests that eventually toppled Park.

"It's a great victory by a great people," Moon told the crowd. "I'll gather all of my energy to build a new nation."

Tuesday's election saw strong turnout - about 77 percent of 42.5 million eligible voters. Moon had a relatively low share of the total vote - 41.4 percent according to an exit poll - but there were many more major candidates than in 2012, when Park won 51.5 percent, beating Moon by about a million votes.

Over the last six months, millions gathered in protest after corruption allegations surfaced against Park, who was then impeached by parliament, formally removed from office by a court and arrested and indicted by prosecutors.

Moon's two biggest rivals, conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo, were expected to garner 23.3 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively, according to the exit poll, which had a margin of error of 0.8 percentage points.

Moon will be officially sworn in as South Korea's new president after the election commission finishes the vote count and declares the winner Wednesday morning.

This forgoes the usual two-month transition because Tuesday's vote was a by-election to choose a successor to Park, whose term was to end in February 2018.

Moon will still serve out the typical single five-year term. Moon was chief of staff for the last liberal president, the late Roh Moo-hyun, who sought closer ties with North Korea by setting up large-scale aid shipments to the North and by working on now-stalled joint economic projects.

Hong, the conservative, is an outspoken former provincial governor who pitched himself as a "strongman," described the election as a war between ideologies and questioned Moon's patriotism.

Park's trial later this month on bribery, extortion and other corruption charges could send her to jail for life if she is convicted.

Dozens of high-profile figures, including Park's longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, and Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, have been indicted along with Park.

Moon frequently appeared at anti-Park rallies and the corruption scandal boosted his push to re-establish liberal rule. He called for reforms to reduce social inequalities, excessive presidential power and corrupt ties between politicians and business leaders.

Many of those legacies dated to the dictatorship of Park's father, Park Chung-hee, whose 18-year rule was marked by both rapid economic rise and severe civil rights abuse.

As a former pro-democracy student activist, Moon was jailed for months in the 1970s while protesting against the senior Park.

Many analysts say Moon likely won't pursue drastic rapprochement policies because North Korea's nuclear program has progressed significantly since he was in the Roh government a decade ago.

A big challenge will be US President Donald Trump, who has proven himself unconventional in his approach to North Korea, swinging between intense pressure and threats and offers to talk.

"South Koreans are more concerned that Trump, rather than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will make a rash military move, because of his outrageous tweets, threats of force and unpredictability," Duyeon Kim, a visiting fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul, wrote recently in Foreign Affairs magazine.

"It is crucial that Trump and the next South Korean president strike up instant, positive chemistry in their first meeting to help work through any bilateral differences and together deal with the North Korean challenge," she said.

Tags: park geun-hye, moon jae-in, south korea presidential election
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are starring in the film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's popular book 'Half Girlfriend', re-launched the book with a new cover starring themselves at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After film, Arjun and Shraddha now feature on cover of Half Girlfriend
Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
 

Video: Hindu-Muslim couple gets married without pheras or nikah

Junaid and Garima celbrated with family and friends (Photo: Facebook)
 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Exit polls in South Korea forecast win for liberal Moon Jae-In

South Korea's liberal candidate Moon Jae-In

Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds over 50

A Thai forensics worker shields himself with an umbrella whilst inspecting the aftermath of a bomb attack in the town centre of Pattani (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia's Christian governor jailed for blasphemy against Islam

Jakarta Governor Basuki

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed ousted Park

Exit poll results will be available immediately after voting closes at 8 p.m. (11:00 GMT). (Photo: AFP)

9 killed, including 8 children in blast at religious school in Afghanistan

The blast took place on Tuesday morning at the madrassa in Charakar. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham