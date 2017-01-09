World, Asia

End one China policy and we will 'take revenge': Chinese daily warns Trump

REUTERS
Published Jan 9, 2017, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 10:45 am IST
The country’s one-China policy treats self-governed island Taiwan as a inalienable part of a single China.
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: State-run Chinese tabloid Global Times warned US President-elect Donald Trump that China would take "take revenge" if he reneged on the one-China policy, only hours after Taiwan's president made a controversial stopover in Houston.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met senior US Republican lawmakers during her stopover in Houston on Sunday en route to Central America, where she will visit Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Beijing had asked Washington not to allow Tsai to enter the United States and that she not have any formal government meetings under the one China policy.

A photograph tweeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott shows him meeting Tsai, with a small table between them adorned with the US, Texas and Taiwanese flags. Tsai also met Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

"Sticking to (the one China) principle is not a capricious request by China upon US presidents, but an obligation of US presidents to maintain China-US relations and respect the existing order of the Asia-Pacific," said the Global Times editorial on Sunday. The influential tabloid is published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily.

Trump triggered protests from Beijing last month by accepting a congratulatory telephone call from Tsai and questioning Washington's commitment to China's position that Taiwan is part of one China.

"If Trump reneges on the one-China policy after taking office, the Chinese people will demand the government to take revenge. There is no room for bargaining," said the Global Times.

Trump has said that he will not meet with any foreign leaders before he takes office, but left open the possibility of meeting Tsai after his inauguration on January 20.

Cruz said some members of Congress had received a letter from the Chinese consulate asking them not to meet with Tsai during her stopovers.

"The People's Republic of China needs to understand that in America we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves," Cruz said in a statement. "This is not about the PRC. This is about the US relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend."

Cruz said he and Tsai discussed upgrading bilateral relations and furthering economic cooperation between their countries, including increased access to Taiwanese markets that will benefit Texas ranchers, farmers and small businesses.

Tsai's office has stayed low key about her US meetings, saying on Monday only that Tsai talked with "friends" during her private and unofficial stopover. Tsai will stopover on January 13 in San Francisco on her way back to Taiwan.

In a dinner speech Saturday to hundreds of overseas Taiwanese, Tsai said that the United States holds a "special place in the hearts of the people of Taiwan" and that the self-ruled island via bilateral exchanges has provided more than 320,000 jobs directly and indirectly to the American people, according to a statement from her office Monday.

Tsai said Taiwan looks to create more US jobs through deeper investment, trade and procurement.

China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, who it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing regards as a renegade province, ineligible for state-to-state relations.

The Global Times, whose stance does not equate with government policy, also targeted Tsai in the editorial, saying that the mainland would likely impose further diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan, warning that "Tsai needs to face the consequences for every provocative step she takes".

"It should also impose military pressure on Taiwan and push it to the edge of being reunified by force, so as to effectively affect the approval rating of the Tsai administration," it said.

Tags: donald trump, taiwan's first woman president tsai ing-wen, us- china relations

Entertainment Gallery

Filmstars were spotted by photographers at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Hrithik, Aditya-Shraddha, Kangana flaunt their distict style
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta were seen at a fashion show held by fashion designer Archana Kocchar related to the Discon event on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Alia, Esha redefine class at fashion show
John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Neeta Ambani were seen felicitating the winners of a football competition for youngsters in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Sachin, Abhishek felicitate young football champions
Bollywood celebrities dropped in to pay their final respects to veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Nawaz, others pay their final respects to Om Puri
Veteran actor Om Puri passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. Here we take a look at some of the key moments of his life.

Om Puri: Life and times of the acclaimed actor
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted by paparazzi at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Aditya-Shraddha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman fails at Raees dialogue, SRK pulls his leg in Bigg Boss teaser

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter and Facebook.
 

Video | Watch the world’s most advanced military robots in action

These robots are being developed not only take on the enemy on the battle field, but also to help save lives. Check out some of the most advanced military-developed robots in action.
 

Brit puts gender transition on hold to become UK's first male to give birth

UK's first male to give birth, Hayden Cross (Photo: Facebook)
 

Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran attacked by unknown gunmen, escapes unhurt

Shapoor Zadran, who has played 39 ODIs and 27 Twenty20s for Afghanistan, was attacked by unknown gunmen on Saturday night. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets world record for skipping using single rope with his dog

The pair beat their own previous record by an incredible 58 skips (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mumbai man with 2 lost kidneys does self dialysis

Afflicted with kidney failure for 20 years, Mr More, from Wadala, failed to retain his kidney functions after both his organs stopped working. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Former Iran president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack

File photo of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (Photo: AP)

Thousands evacuated as storm hits southern Philippines

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Philippine police raid Islamic centre before Catholic event

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Taiwan President heads to Americas; US stops set to irk China

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a US transit. (Photo: AP)

Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim's birthday

File photo of Kim Jon-un with his wife. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham