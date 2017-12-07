search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

China claims Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

AFP
Published Dec 7, 2017, 8:44 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Deputy director of army’s western theatre combat bureau did not give details about when or where the incident happened.
Chinese border troops 'took a professional and responsible attitude' and carried out identification verification of the device, the deputy director said. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 Chinese border troops 'took a professional and responsible attitude' and carried out identification verification of the device, the deputy director said. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Beijing: An Indian drone has "invaded" China's airspace and crashed, Chinese state media said Thursday, months after the neighbours ended one of their worst border standoffs in decades.

"The Indian move violated China's territorial sovereignty. We strongly express our dissatisfaction and opposition," Xinhua news agency cited the deputy director of the army's western theatre combat bureau, Zhang Shuili, as saying.

 

Zhang did not give details about when or where the incident happened.

Chinese border troops "took a professional and responsible attitude" and carried out identification verification of the device, Zhang added.

In August, the two nations pulled back their troops to resolve a tense deadlock over part of a Himalayan plateau claimed by both China and Bhutan, an ally of India.

India's army chief said in September that his country could not afford to be complacent and must be prepared for war.

India and China went to war in 1962 over the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags: indian drone, indian drone in china, indian drone crashes in china, china territorial sovereignty
Location: China, Peking, Peking




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It is perfect time for rest, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli

"The workload has been massive, I have been playing non-stop for the last 48 months, I need rest," said Virat Kohli after the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs SL: Cheteshwar Pujara addresses India’s slip fielding woes post New Delhi Test

Cheteshwar Pujara said that discussions are on regarding who all would be fielding at the slip cordon in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Honor View 10 hands-on and first impressions: Worthy contender to OnePlus 5T

The View 10 is powered by Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.
 

Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. (Photo: Representational)
 

Kaalakaandi trailer: Behold, this generation's Delhi Belly has arrived!

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Chinese man beats his pet dog to death, vows to eat it for losing a race

The video has went viral in China triggering outrage on social media (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Chinese daily publishes nuclear war safety tips amid tension in Korean peninsula

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, watches the test launch of what was said to be the Pukguksong-2 missile (Photo: AP)

US B-1B bomber joins military drills; N Korea says US pushing for nuclear war

The drills come a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States, as part of a weapons programme that it has conducted in defiance of international sanctions and condemnation. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Open to alliance with Hafiz Saeed: Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf said he was open to forming a political alliance with Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and the LeT for the general election in 2018.

Amid rising tensions over N Korea, Japanese MPs visit controversial war shrine

The shrine honours millions of Japanese war dead, but also senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes after World War II. (Photo: AP/File)

Justin Trudeau visits China with focus on trade

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began a visit to China focused on trade. (Photo: PTI/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham