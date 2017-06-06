World, Asia

Rocket strikes Indian Ambassador's house in Kabul, all safe

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:28 pm IST
The attack coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting this morning.
According to sources, the rocket landed in the volleyball court of the compound. (Photo: File/Representational)
 According to sources, the rocket landed in the volleyball court of the compound. (Photo: File/Representational)

Kabul:  A rocket on Tuesday reportedly landed on the tennis court of the Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra's house in Kabul after it was fired off in the city.

According to sources, the rocket landed in the volleyball court of the compound. Apart from the Indian Ambassador's residence, other mission staff also stay inside the premises.

"No injury reported so far," a source said in New Delhi. The incident happened at about 11:15 am local time, according to local reports.

The attack comes amid extremely tight security in the capital following last week's deadly explosions that claimed over 150 lives and coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting this morning.

Representatives from at least 23 countries, including India, are participating in the meeting aimed at establishing peace in the country.

Tags: rocket, india house, indian embassy
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag sends 2-line application to be India coach post ICC Champions Trophy?

Virender Sehwag has recently played a role of a mentor for the Indian Premier Leagus side Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amazon working on Ice smartphones after disastrous Fire phones

This is a major departure from the Android tablets that Amazon sells without Google apps on them.
 

Kerala man has two hearts beating at the same time after complex surgery

The 45-year-old whose heart had issues earlier did not have enough lung pressure to conduct the transplant through the traditional method without heart failure. (Photo: Facebook/Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital)
 

Scientists discover exoplanet 'hotter than most Stars'

The KELT-9 star is only 300 million years old, which is young in star time.
 

NRIs in US to adopt 500 Indian villages to develop them

An Indian village. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

This is why the heart can't heal itself

A component from the DGC pathway called Dystroglycan 1 directly binds to a part of the Hippo pathway called Yap which inhibits the growth of cardiomyocytes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Kabul blast death toll rises to more than 150, deadliest since 2001: Afghan Prez

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which sparked violent anti-government protests. (Photo: AFP)

8 killed in east China chemical plant explosion, fire

The plant's owner was later detained by police and the injured were taken to a local hospital.(Photo: Representational/ File)

Be leader on climate change: US challenges China, says won’t back down

Demonstrators protest US President Donald Trump's decision to exit Paris Climate Change accord (Photo:AFP)

South Korea will return 4 North Koreans ‘if they want to go back’

The four North Koreans were found on two vessels on Friday and Saturday by the South Korean navy. (Photo: AP)

Japan conducts evacuation drills over possible North Korean missile attack

A North Korean ballistic missile takes 10 minutes to reach Japanese territory. (Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham