Rocket strikes Indian Ambassador's house in Kabul, all safe

Kabul: A rocket on Tuesday reportedly landed on the tennis court of the Indian Ambassador Manpreet Vohra's house in Kabul after it was fired off in the city.

According to sources, the rocket landed in the volleyball court of the compound. Apart from the Indian Ambassador's residence, other mission staff also stay inside the premises.

"No injury reported so far," a source said in New Delhi. The incident happened at about 11:15 am local time, according to local reports.

The attack comes amid extremely tight security in the capital following last week's deadly explosions that claimed over 150 lives and coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting this morning.

Representatives from at least 23 countries, including India, are participating in the meeting aimed at establishing peace in the country.