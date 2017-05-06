 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes struck thrice to push Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: 6-down Sunrisers stare at defeat
 
World, Asia

China neck-and-neck with Boeing, Airbus after jet C919's maiden flight

REUTERS
Published May 6, 2017, 6:04 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 6:04 pm IST
However, Beijing is already looking beyond the C919, with plans to develop a wide-body long-haul jet with Russia.
The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner C919 took off on Friday on its maiden flight. (Photo: Aly Song/Pool Photo via AP)
 The first large Chinese-made passenger jetliner C919 took off on Friday on its maiden flight. (Photo: Aly Song/Pool Photo via AP)

Shanghai: China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Under overcast skies, the white, green and blue aircraft, with "C919" emblazoned on its tail, touched down at Shanghai's international airport after an 80-minute flight to cheers from thousands of dignitaries, aviation workers and enthusiasts.

The jet is a symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades, as well as of Beijing's broader "Made in China 2025" plan to spur home-made products, from medicines to robots.

"Seeing the C919 take off into the sky made me quite emotional. This is a moment we have waited to see for a very long time," Wang Mingfeng, 42, who witnessed the maiden flight at the Shanghai airport, said.

"I believe that in the not too distant future, we will be neck-and-neck with Boeing and Airbus."

At the moment, though, Boeing and Airbus remain far ahead in terms of sales, technical know-how and order books. And the C919, whose test flight was pushed back at least twice since 2014 due to production issues, may need years of tests to get certified in China, as well as in the United States and Europe.

On Friday, the C919 flew north over the Yangtze River delta, carried out manoeuvres and then returned south along the coast before landing, according to aircraft tracker Flightradar24. State media said the plane flew at around 3,000 metres and at speeds of 290-300 kilometres (180-186 miles) per hour.

The crew of five pilots and engineers, all wearing orange jump suits and aviators, were applauded as they disembarked. The plane, which can carry 158-168 passengers, had no passenger seats installed for the maiden flight.

A letter from China's ministerial cabinet, read out after the plane landed, said the successful flight marked a "major breakthrough" and milestone for China's passenger jet industry. The industry ministry said in a statement the flight went smoothly and that all the systems functioned properly.

The C919, made by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), relies on overseas technology from firms including General Electric, France's Safran, Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp subsidiary UTC Aerospace Systems.

China Eastern Airlines is the launch customer for the plane, which COMAC says has 570 orders from 23 customers.

Hardship, struggle

Conceived in 2008, China wants the C919 to eventually take market share from Boeing and Airbus in the lucrative narrow-body market which accounts for more than 50 percent of the aircraft in service worldwide.

"Every year we spend billions on buying planes," a COMAC promotional video showed President Xi Jinping saying during a site visit. He added China should become more self-reliant.

However, the jet likely faces a lengthy journey from first flight to commercial usage.

China's first home-made jet, the regional ARJ-21, received its type certification in December 2014, six years after its first flight and more than 12 years after it was conceived. It made its maiden passenger flight in June 2016.

Then there is also the daunting task of selling the jet in a global market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

"Aviation is a complex market and you need experience over a long time. Boeing has 100 years, Airbus has over 40 years," said Sinolink Securities analyst Si Jingzhe, adding COMAC still lagged far behind in terms of supply chain know-how.

China is aware the path won't be easy. On a media visit on Thursday to COMAC's C919 assembly plant less than 10 kilometres from the airport, large red banners could be seen in giant hangars calling for long-term "hardship", "dedication" and "struggle" to meet the firm's goals.

China is pushing for recognition globally of its certification by European and U.S. regulators as without their certification, it would only be able to sell the jet to a handful of countries that accept its certification standards.

But Beijing is already looking beyond the C919, with plans to develop a wide-body long-haul jet with Russia. In November COMAC and its partner United Aircraft Corp said they have started the hunt to find suppliers.

Tags: boeing, president xi jinping, xi jinping, c919 passenger jet, airbus, commercial aircraft corporation of china
Location: China, Shanghai, Shanghai

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
 

UK-based Indian-origin girl gets 162 IQ points, more than Einstein and Hawking

Rajgauri Pawar scored 162 - the highest possible IQ for someone under the age of 18. (Photo: Altrincham Today)
 

A baby was born holding mom’s contraceptive device and the Internet is freaking out

The viral photo has over 1,300 likes on Instagram and surprised any user who saw it. (Photo: Instagram)
 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Indonesia: About 200 prisoners flee in mass jailbreak at Sialang Bungkuk prison

Police have put road blocks in the city and launched a massive hunt for the inmates still on the loose. (Photo: AFP)

N Korea alleges US, South Korea attempted to murder Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

North Korea warns China of 'grave consequences' over call to end nuclear tests

The North Korean commentary said that China should no longer try to test the limits of the DPRK's patience. (Photo: AP)

Australian family reaches settlement with Malaysia Airlines over MH17 tragedy

MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with the death of all 298 on board. (Photo: AP)

Air turbulence injures 27 on flight to Bangkok

A photo posted online shows passengers on the floor after they were thrown out of their seats.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham