N Korea alleges US, South Korea attempted to murder Kim Jong Un

AP
Published May 5, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 8:27 pm IST
The ministry said the spy agencies ‘ideologically corrupted and bribed’ a North Korean citizen to carry out the attempt.
Seoul: North Korea has accused the US and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving bio-chemical weapons.

North Korea's Ministry of State Security said Friday in a statement carried on state media that it will "ferret out and mercilessly destroy" the "terrorists" in the CIA and South Korean intelligence agency for targeting its supreme leadership.

North Korea frequently lambastes the United States and South Korea, but its accusation on Friday was unusual in its details.

The ministry said the spy agencies "ideologically corrupted and bribed" a North Korean citizen who had been working in Russia to carry out the alleged assassination attempt involving a "radioactive" and "nano poisonous" substance.

Officials at South Korea's National Intelligence Service weren't immediately reachable for comment.

