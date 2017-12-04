JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to contest 2018 Pakistan general polls

Islamabad: Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed has said that he will contest the general elections 2018.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Saeed said he would contest on the National Assembly seat from the platform of the Milli Muslim League (MML).

Earlier in August this year, the JuD had launched the launched the MML. Religious scholar and longtime office bearer of the group Saifullah Khalid is the president of MML. The party had claimed to work to make Pakistan a real Islamic and welfare state.

Saeed, the alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks, said that the decision to field his party – though placed on an anti-terror watch list in February – in the political arena was aimed at helping to “highlight the Kashmir cause internationally.”

“I strongly believe that after winning elections, the MML will be able to work decisively for the Kashmir cause … this is why I support it,” said Saeed.

Blaming the government for adopting a soft stance over the issue, he said Pakistan’s incumbent government had bowed down to appease New Delhi.

However, he said that he would underscore the struggle of Kashmiris by holding conferences, seminars and public meetings. “No matter what, we will not abandon the Kashmir cause. The government has failed to achieve any breakthrough or help the Kashmiris through its back channel diplomacy,” the JuD chief.

Saeed termed it a good sign that Pakistan’s flags were being hoisted in various parts of India, and Indian Muslims distributed sweets after his release.