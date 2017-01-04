World, Asia

Some of my cousins may have joined ISIS: Philippines' President Duterte

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Strap: Duterte said his cousins had earlier been members of Islamist groups such as Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: File)
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (Photo: File)

Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines, widely known for his strict drug laws and scathing tongue, said some of his family members might have joined the terrorist organisation Islamic State

Speaking to the news site Rappler, President Duterte said, "ISIS seems to be everywhere."

His cousins were earlier members of local Islamist groups Moro Islamic Liberation Front [MI] and the Moro National Liberation Front [MN], he said, adding that they could have possibly joined the Islamic State.

“To be frank, I have cousins on the other side, with MI and MN. Some, I heard, are with ISIS.”

Drawing attention to the two recent attacks that shook Philppines - one at the night market at Davao killing 14, wounding 70 and a blast outside a church in the Cotabato region on Christmas Eve that wounded around 13 - he said, could have been the doing of the IS.

He told Rappler, even though he had discussed the issue with other heads of states, he was "not ready" to make the information public.

Abu Sayyaf, a group with ISIS affiliation had earlier claimed responsibility for the Davao attack, even though at the time, Duterte had expected the involvement of drug cartels. Abu Sayyaf is based out of the southwest region of Philippines where Moro Islamist groups have led insugencies for decades.

President Duterte was elected in June 2016, following which he led a violent war on drugs which has left approximately 6000 people dead across the country pending proper trial. The execution were mostly conducted by the police or vigilantes.

When asked what would happen if he met his cousins who were allegedly with the Islamic State, he said, "Let's be understanding to each other. You are you and I am I, and I said, if we meet in one corner, so be it."

Tags: rodrigo duterte, war on drugs, islamic state, moro islamic liberation front
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

Lifestyle Gallery

Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surya Namaskar controversy: Mohammed Shami supports Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif who came under criticism on Twitter for posting a picture of ‘Surya Namaskar’ has found support from Indian bowler Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay and Huma run wild and 'Go Pagal' in Jolly LLB 2's Holi song

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Samsung to release Galaxy Note 8 in second-half of 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 7
 

2-year-old pushes fallen dresser off twin brother in video

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. (Credit: YouTube)
 

This picture of Fawad with his wife and son is as beautiful as the actor himself

Fawad and wife Sadaf were also recently blessed with a baby girl, Elayna.
 

Mexico: Tiger seized after man takes it for stroll

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

S Korea calls Trump's tweet 'clear warning' to North

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Chinese transgender man wins the first illegal dismissal case

Mr. C holds up the arbitration results while posing for a photo at a government office in Guiyang in southwestern China's Guizhou province. (Photo: AP)

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Istanbul nightclub attack: Mumbai businessman was on film tour

Abis Rizvi

Kerala man appointed to top military post in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Army soldiers are alert atop an armored personal carrier patrolling the outskirts of the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh in Kyrgyzstan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham