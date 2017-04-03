World, Asia

Tit for Tat? Singapore blocks Indian workers visa, India puts trade pact on hold

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
The visa problem began around early 2016 and Indian companies in Singapore have been advised to hire local talent.
Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar (right) said that all Indian companies received communication on fair consideration. (Photo: File)
 Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar (right) said that all Indian companies received communication on fair consideration. (Photo: File)

Singapore/New Delhi: Singapore has joined the list of countries after the US to cut down on work visas issued to Indian IT professionals, prompting India to put the review of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) on hold, citing violation of the trade pact.

According to a media report, the visa problem began around early 2016 when no new visas were being issued. Indian companies in Singapore have been advised to hire local talent. Top Indian companies like HCL, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant and L&T Infotech have their offices in Singapore.

“All Indian companies have received communication on fair consideration, which basically means hiring local people", said Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar.

Sources told Hindustan Times that Singapore has imposed several conditions making it difficult for companies to hire resources from India. This is blatant violation of CECA and India has put the review of this trade pact on hold.

According to the Singapore government, it is necessary to gauge what the Indian industry has received from the agreement before adding to its scope. But recently, Singapore has begun exercising caution in letting foreign professionals work there.

In US, President Donald Trump had said that he would not allow Americans to be replaced by foreign workers, in an apparent reference to companies wherein people hired on H-1B visas, including Indians, displaced US workers.

India had said it is engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H1B visa issue, amidst apprehension that there may be a clamp down on it which can hurt Indian IT industry.

There was indication that President Trump is set to sign an order overhauling work visa programmes like H1B.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During his campaign, Trump had promised to increase oversight of H-1B and L-1 visa programmes.

Tags: work visas, h1b visa, comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, singapore, donald trump, h1b

Entertainment Gallery

Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how you can find out who has deleted you from Facebook

(Representational image)
 

Delhi Daredevils’ Angelo Mathews likely to miss start of IPL

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and is likely to miss the start of IPL. (Photo: AP)
 

This part of the body is an equivalent of the G-spot in men

The points are not known by many women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Japan sends ambassador back to South Korea despite ‘comfort women’ statue fall-out

Before and during World War II, Japan forced many Korean and other women in Asia to work in brothels for the Japanese military in what was known as the 'comfort women' system. (Photo: AP)

Armenia holds first parliamentary election, ruling party favored

Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan

81 foreign ships blown up by Indonesian authorities for illegal fishing

The most destroyed in one area was 26 in Natuna on the edge of South China Sea and 10 in the nearby seaport of Tarempa. (Photo: AFP)

From being South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to prisoner 503

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye

Aung San Suu Kyi's new govt faces first test at Myanmar polls

The party will face its toughest challenge to the north in Shan State. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham