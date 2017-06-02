World, Asia

Philippines: Gunman burns self to death after suspected casino robbery

REUTERS
Published Jun 2, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 8:25 am IST
Police said it appeared the suspect had killed himself after firing at armed officers searching the still-smoking building.
Police said earlier the man's motive was likely robbery and that the incident was not terror-related. (Photo: AP)
 Police said earlier the man's motive was likely robbery and that the incident was not terror-related. (Photo: AP)

Manila: A gunman killed himself after bursting into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight, Philippine police said, sowing panic in a country on high alert due to a bloody, 10-day battle with Islamist militants in the south.

Police said earlier the man's motive was likely robbery and that the incident was not terror-related.

National police chief Ronald dela Rosa told DZMM radio the lone gunman had not aimed his assault rifle at people at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex during the hours-long drama that began shortly after midnight (1600 GMT), and may have been trying to steal casino chips.

Around dawn, the body of the suspected gunman was found in a hotel room in the complex, which is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport and an air force base.

Police said it appeared the suspect had killed himself after firing at armed officers searching the still-smoking building.

"He burned himself inside the hotel room 510," dela Rosa told a media conference. "He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline."

One security guard at the complex had accidentally shot himself, he said. His condition was unknown.

Officials said at least 54 people were hurt, some seriously, as they rushed to escape what at first had been feared as a militant attack.

"Don't panic, this is not a cause for alarm. We cannot attribute this to terrorism," dela Rosa said.

"We are looking into a robbery angle because he did not hurt any people and went straight to the casino chips storage room. He parked at the second floor and barged into the casino, shooting large TV screens and poured gasoline on a table setting it on fire," he said.
Police said the gunman was tall with a pale complexion and spoke English.

Videos posted earlier on social media showed people fleeing as several loud bangs were heard.

"Even the security personnel panicked. Maybe because of the heavy firearm, they can't put up a fight so they prioritized life and safety," Jeff Santos, a high roller at Resorts World Manila, told a Philippine radio station. "Definitely us patrons we did not expect that, everyone ran away."

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures. None had gunshot wounds, she said.

Kimberly Molitas, a spokeswoman for the capital's police office, said 113 million Philippine pesos ($2.27 million) worth of casino chips stolen during the raid had been recovered.

"Please help pray for the injured and the loss of lives due to suffocation," she said in a message to reporters.

Dela Rosa could not confirm if anyone had died from suffocation.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the south of the country, where troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao, an island of 22 million people, last week and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

Dela Rosa said there had been no specific, credible terror threat in Manila so far.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was closely monitoring what he described as a "terrorist" attack unfolding in Manila.

The U.S. embassy in Manila told Americans there to exercise caution and to review their personal security.

Dozens of police trucks and a handful of huge Special Action Force vans and armored personnel carriers lined side streets near the hotel, casino and shopping mall complex as the drama unfolded.

Gil Yonco, 54, stood weeping in the street at around 5 a.m. His daughter had been on the second floor inside Resorts World and called her father for help because she was being suffocated by smoke.

He tried calling back but there was no answer. "I am very worried as a parent, I need to find her," he said.

A casino worker from the third floor of the complex, named Julio, told DZMM radio he heard many gunshots and saw people running up the stairs from the second floor.

Ronald Romualdo, a maintenance worker at Resorts World, told the station he saw a woman fall from an upper floor while trying to escape. "Several people were injured," he said.

Tags: gunman, shooting, casino
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

Sports Gallery

As the ICC Champions Trophy commences on June 1, here are some of the big players who can make a big impact in the eight-nation ICC event. (Photo: AP / AFP / BCCI)

ICC Champions Trophy: Players to watch out for
Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists detect gravity waves for the third time, could unravel how black hole form

The third event was produced by the merger of two black holes, 31 and 19 times as massive as the Sun, forming a larger black hole of about 49 solar masses.
 

Tumour eats 3-year-old's eye as parents try using black magic to cure it

They are now raising funds for treatment in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for clicking selfies at Holocaust Memorial, deletes pics

The pictures that Priyanka Chopra had posted on Instagram.
 

Man dies for 90 minutes after accident, wakes up two weeks later

Doctors had given him five percent chance of survival (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Using wasp nests to tighten vagina becomes a rising trend among women

The nests are said to restore the uterine wall post childbirth (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Yu unveils Yureka Black with 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery

With new age specifications and a modern build, the Yureka Black is supposed to bring Yu to the forefront of the smartphone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Huge explosion heard in Saudi's Shiite city, area cordoned

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

India, Russia ink key pact for 2 nuke power units in Kudankulam

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

India one of Russia’s closest friends, ties will not be diluted: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Ours is a stable relationship, says Modi during meet with Putin in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Japan launches rocket with local version of US GPS satellite

Japan’s rocket H-IIA 34 lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan Thursday morning, June. The rocket is carrying a satellite named “Michibiki,” or
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham