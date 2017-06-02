World, Asia

Gunfire at casino resort in Philippine, ISIS claims responsibility

AFP
Published Jun 2, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 12:46 am IST
According to police, there were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries.
Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south. (Photo: AP)
 Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south. (Photo: AP)

Manila: Gunfire was reported at a hotel and a casino resort in the Philippine capital today, the operator of the complex said, and the Islamic State group (IS) quickly claimed responsibility.

"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account."The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

IS said "lonewolf soldiers" from its group carried out the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group that monitors terrorist organisations.

Police confirmed there were reports of gunfire at Resorts World, which is across a road from one of the main terminals of the Philippines' international airport. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law last week across the southern region of Mindanao to crush what he said was a rising threat of Islamic State there. He declared martial law shortly after militants went on a rampage through the southern city of Marawi, which is about 800 kilometres south of Manila.

Security forces are still battling the militants in Marawi, and the clashes there have left at least 171 people dead. Duterte said last week he may need to declare martial law across the rest of the country if the terrorism threat spread.

