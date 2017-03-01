World, Asia

17-year-old Singaporean boy dies attempting stunt for Snapchat video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
The CCTV video shows the victim's friend holding a phone just moments before he jumped over the railing, on February 24, 2017.
Jonathan Chow fell to his death from the fourth floor of Orchard Central mall in Singapore, while trying to film his act for Snapchat. (Photo: Facebook)
 Jonathan Chow fell to his death from the fourth floor of Orchard Central mall in Singapore, while trying to film his act for Snapchat. (Photo: Facebook)

Singapore: In what turned out to be a dangerous stunt gone wrong, 17-year-old Jonathan Chow fell to his death from the fourth floor of Orchard Central mall in Singapore, while trying to film an act for Snapchat. He fell off a ledge, which collapsed under his weight.

The CCTV video shows the victim's friend holding a phone just moments before he jumped over the railing, on February 24, 2017. "Help me take a Snapchat video and I'll jump", he reportedly told his friend Ruth and then attempted to take a perfect shot.

According to TODAY Online, Ruth figured out that the act was too dangerous but Chow had already jumped before she could stop him. The victim and his friend were under the impression that the ledge was made of concrete. Ruth was quoted as saying that when he jumped, he fell straight through.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by passers-by, who first tried to revive him. According to reports, Chow died later in the hospital.

"We are currently reviewing if any other measures, in addition to the glass barrier, are required", the COO of the company that runs the mall told a website.

Tags: snapchat, jonathan chow, orchard central mall
Location: Singapore

