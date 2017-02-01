World, Asia

Video: Uzbek woman trips on escalator, drops her baby 40ft to its death

The mishap took place at O’zbegim shopping centre in Uzebekistan's Andijan city.
The CCTV footage shows the woman wearing a long dress and a headscarf coming down from the escalator holding a baby in her right arm. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Tashkent: A baby fell 40-feet to its death after he slipped from his mother’s hands as she tripped on an escalator at a shopping mall in Uzbekistan. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the woman wearing a long dress and a headscarf coming down from the escalator holding a baby in her right arm. As the woman reaches midway, her dress gets stuck in the escalator and she trips on it. The video then shows the baby falling off the tall escalator as his mother stumbles down the steps.

Reports stated that the escalator was as tall as a four-storey building.

Moments after the baby fell down, emergency staff was rushed to the spot. However, they were unable to save the child.

