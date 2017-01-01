World, Asia

Kim says North Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'

AFP
Published Jan 1, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Speaking of North Korea's armed forces, he called it the "military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy."
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AFP)
Seoul: North Korea is in the "final stages" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, leader Kim Jong-Un said on Sunday, claiming the country had significantly bolstered its nuclear deterrent in 2016.

"We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile," Kim said in a 30-minute televised New Year's speech, pointing to a string of nuclear and missile tests in 2016.

Pyongyang had "soared as a nuclear power", he said, adding it was now a "military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy."

The country carried out two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in 2016 in pursuit of its oft-stated goal of developing a weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead.

"We have seen marvelous feats for bolstering our military power including the fact that our preparations for test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile is in the final stages," Kim added.

Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realizing its full nuclear ambitions, especially as it has never successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

But all agree Pyongyang has made enormous strides in that direction since Kim took over as leader from his father, Kim Jong-Il who died in December 2011.

