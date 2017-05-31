World, America

US says no laptop ban on board flights from Europe for now

REUTERS
Published May 31, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 8:26 am IST
After meetings with airlines and European officials, the DHS has declined to offer a timetable for making a decision.
One major issue that has been under consideration is the potential safety implications of storing large numbers of laptop batteries in the cargo holds of airliners. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 One major issue that has been under consideration is the potential safety implications of storing large numbers of laptop batteries in the cargo holds of airliners. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Washington: The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not plan to announce an expansion of a ban on laptops in airline cabins this week after Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department spokesman said.

The spokesman, David Lapan, confirmed that Kelly was speaking to European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on Tuesday.

"This is part of our ongoing engagement with various stakeholders on this issue," Lapan said, declining to elaborate.

Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he "might" ban laptops from aeroplane cabins on all international flights both into and out of the United States.

"There's a real threat. Numerous threats against aviation, that's really the thing that they are obsessed with, the terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight," Kelly said.

A European Union official said the call was "good" and "no announcement was made" on Tuesday by the United States on expanding the ban on electronics larger than mobile phones. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States and the EU were working to continue to find a common response to the threat of explosives to flights.

After meetings with airlines and European officials, the Department of Homeland Security has declined to offer a timetable for making a decision and instead said it would be made by Kelly on a review of threats.

One major issue that has been under consideration is the potential safety implications of storing large numbers of laptop batteries in the cargo holds of airliners.

In March, the United States announced laptop restrictions on flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, because of fears that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken onto aircraft.

Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.

Tags: laptop ban, us airlines, european airlines
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

File photo of a laptop used on a plane . (Photo: AP)

US mulls ban on carrying laptop computers on international flights

In March, Britain took similar measures targeting a smaller list of countries: Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
28 May 2017 9:07 PM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull revealed on Tuesday that his government was 'looking very closely' at the bans on laptops and tablets on flights from some Middle Eastern countries announced by the US and Britain in March. (Photo: AP)

After US, Britain, now Australia considers banning laptops from airliner cabins

Australia would 'work very closely with our partners around the world' in constantly reviewing aviation security, said Malcolm Turnbull.
17 May 2017 1:14 PM
The US is expected to broaden its ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from the European Union, a move that would create logistical chaos on the world's busiest corridor of air travel. (Photo: AP)

Laptop ban on flights to US likely to expand: Homeland Security Dept

A US ban on now ubiquitous laptops could cause havoc, with more than 3,250 flights a week scheduled to leave EU airports for the US.
17 May 2017 11:18 AM

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become smarter than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA to make major announcements about first mission to 'touch Sun' today

The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
 

Android creator unveils new phone, home assistant device

Essential plans to announce a ship date for the devices in the next few weeks.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donald Trump’s key levers were with Russia

Donald Trump

WH communications director Michael Dubke resigns as Trump plans staff overhaul

ubke joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller - Trump's original choice for communications director - withdrew from the White House team. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump and Angela Merkel in war of words

Angela Merkel said Europe must step up as a player in world affairs, signalling that the EU needs to take control of its destiny in the era of Mr Trump.

Panama dictator Manuel A. Noriega, ousted in US invasion, dies at 83

In this May 2, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega walks with supporters in the Chorrilo neighborhood, where he dedicated a new housing project, in Panama City. (Photo: AP)

Trudeau invites Pope to apologise for Church's treatment of native children

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau meet with Pope Francis for a private audience at the Vatican. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham