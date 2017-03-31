World, America

5 killed, including pregnant woman, in shootings on Chicago’s South Side

AP
Published Mar 31, 2017, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
Chicago police say four people were found fatally shot on Thursday in or near a restaurant located in the city’s South Shore neighbourhood.
Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem and Dillon Jackson were found fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago (AP Photo)
 Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem and Dillon Jackson were found fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago (AP Photo)

Chicago: Separate shootings in one Chicago neighbourhood have left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.

Chicago police say four people were found fatally shot on Thursday in or near a restaurant located in the city’s South Shore neighbourhood.

Authorities said a man approached the restaurant and opened fire. Two men were found dead from bullet wounds inside the restaurant. A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant.

A fourth man who sustained gunshot wounds was found unresponsive a block away. All the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified three of the victims as brothers Raheem and Dillon Jackson, ages 19 and 20 respectively, and 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes. The identity of the fourth victim was withheld pending notification of family.

Earlier, about a mile from the restaurant, the body of 26-year-old Patrice L Calvin was discovered in a home. The medical examiner’s office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say no arrests have been made.

