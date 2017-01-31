Trump admin pitches for strong ties with India, but mum on UNSC bid

Washington: America's relationship with India will continue to grow stronger in the Trump Administration, a top White House official has said but remained mum over its stance on India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

"They had a great conversation the other day and the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in this country," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

He was responding to a question on a recent telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

However, Spicer did not respond to a question on expansion of the UN Security Council seat when asked about previous president Barack Obama's endorsement for India as a permanent member of the 15-member body.

"I'm not going to get any further with respect to seats on the Security Council," Spicer said.

"The President's very pleased with (the US Ambassador to UN) Ambassador (Nikki) Haley being confirmed and spending her first week up there in New York. She's going to do a fine job representing us," he said in response to another question.