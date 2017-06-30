World, America

People say thank you: Trump says he is proud of leaving Paris climate pact

AFP
Published Jun 30, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 9:18 am IST
President Trump said he withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord to protect American jobs and workers.
Trump -- who on the campaign trail labelled climate change a Chinese hoax -- on June 1 announced America's shock withdrawal from the accord, which he dubbed a 'bad' deal. (Photo: AP)
 Trump -- who on the campaign trail labelled climate change a Chinese hoax -- on June 1 announced America's shock withdrawal from the accord, which he dubbed a 'bad' deal. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, declaring himself "proud" of the move.

"In order to protect American jobs, companies and workers, we've withdrawn the United States from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord," Trump said to applause, during a speech on the future of the US energy sector.

"I will tell you we're proud of it," he said. "And when I go around, there are so many people that say thank you. You saved the sovereignty of our country."

"And maybe we'll be back into it someday, but it will be on better terms," he vowed. "It will be on fair terms."

Climate change has become a major bone of contention between the United States and its Western allies, and the issue is set to loom large when Trump meets Group of 20 leaders in Hamburg, Germany next week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared headed for a collision course with Trump, vowing Thursday to seek a clear commitment to fight global warming from at the July 7-summit, and calling the 2015 Paris deal "not negotiable."

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.

Trump -- who on the campaign trail labelled climate change a Chinese hoax -- on June 1 announced America's shock withdrawal from the accord, which he dubbed a "bad" deal.

The United States is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.

Tags: donald trump, paris climate accord, us workers
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




Related Stories

US Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: AP)

Paris climate deal would have given India and China free pass: US VP Pence

Vice President Mike Pence said Trump has put a renewed emphasis on American energy.
21 Jun 2017 10:37 AM
US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Trump wants to 'stay engaged' on climate: Rex Tillerson

Trump's decision, which has been roundly denounced was based on his belief that it 'did not serve the American people', Tillerson said.
05 Jun 2017 12:51 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Activities at surface of sun to change: NASA

The sun follows roughly an 11-year cycle.
 

Could Apple's next big thing be a car?

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, contemplated putting the company's hardware and software smarts to work in a car nearly a decade ago.
 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump launches personal attack on 'crazy, low IQ' female journalist

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Nearly 100 Rio police targeted in corruption crackdown

In Brazil, regular patrol officers are known as military police. (Photo: AFP)

US: Drug addict mother sentenced to 130 years of jail for killing her children

Pasztor is also charged in the September shooting death of a former neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber. (Representational Image)

DC: US woman raped by 2 men to teach ‘lesson about dating black men’

They also threatened her that the next attack would be even worse. (Photo: File/Representational)

US Labour Secy calls to increase salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 80,000

Congress has not updated that $60,000 threshold over time, said US Labour Secretary (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham