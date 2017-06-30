Indian-American held for injuring ex-wife, killing her husband

Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday (Representational image).

Houston: An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested for allegedly injuring his ex-wife and killing her husband following an argument in Texas, police said.

Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday and charged with murder for the incident which took place on Wednesday in League City, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said.

His bond was set at USD 150,000. The shooting took place at a house in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane, during an argument between Ghose and the two residents, police said.

Amanda Harris, 36, who was shot at twice, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was recovering, they said.

The body of Her husband Clarence Wayne Harris II, 43, who was shot several times, was found lying in front of the house, According to the League City police.

Ghose shot at Amanda's husband Wayne after an argument broke out between them, police said.

Ghose was present during a party at the couple's house but at some point of time, they had an argument with him, leading to the shooting, police said.

In an affidavit, Amanda said that she called police shortly before 9 PM (local time). She told police that she was going to make a citizen arrest because her ex-husband, Ghose, was at her doorstep.

Amanda also alleged that Ghose had been stalking her for years. Apparently, she and her husband, both had weapons on them.

The police officer on the line heard her scream, "Get away from my gun!" and then additional screams and yelling in the background. Shots began to fire off in the background.

The police said in a release that Ghose had already left the home before they could arrive.