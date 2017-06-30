 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane watches, as the West Indies players celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's wicket. (Photo: AP) Live| WI vs Ind, 3rd ODI: West Indies off to a flying start, Dhawan, Kohli depart
 
World, America

Indian-American held for injuring ex-wife, killing her husband

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 7:27 pm IST
Ghose shot at Amanda's husband Wayne after an argument broke out between them, police said.
Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday (Representational image).
 Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday (Representational image).

Houston: An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested for allegedly injuring his ex-wife and killing her husband following an argument in Texas, police said.

Sayantan Ghose, 41, was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico on Thursday and charged with murder for the incident which took place on Wednesday in League City, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said.

His bond was set at USD 150,000. The shooting took place at a house in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane, during an argument between Ghose and the two residents, police said.

Amanda Harris, 36, who was shot at twice, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was recovering, they said.

The body of Her husband Clarence Wayne Harris II, 43, who was shot several times, was found lying in front of the house, According to the League City police.

Ghose shot at Amanda's husband Wayne after an argument broke out between them, police said.

Ghose was present during a party at the couple's house but at some point of time, they had an argument with him, leading to the shooting, police said.

In an affidavit, Amanda said that she called police shortly before 9 PM (local time). She told police that she was going to make a citizen arrest because her ex-husband, Ghose, was at her doorstep.

Amanda also alleged that Ghose had been stalking her for years. Apparently, she and her husband, both had weapons on them.

The police officer on the line heard her scream, "Get away from my gun!" and then additional screams and yelling in the background. Shots began to fire off in the background.

The police said in a release that Ghose had already left the home before they could arrive.

Tags: galveston county district, sayantan ghose, indian-origin man
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 

2019 World Cup qualification in balance as West Indies set to face India in 3rd ODI

This ODI series acts as an important one for West Indies as they aim for direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. (Photo: AP)
 

West Indies vs India: Weather forecast for 3rd ODI

With rain hampering the first two ODIs, all eyes will be on the third match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. (Photo: AP)
 

Xiaomi users enjoy 30GB extra data on new Reliance Jio connections

If you activate a Reliance Jio number on or after 16 June 2017, you are entitled to get the benefits.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Pentagon asked to work closely with India in maritime domain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of United States of America, Donald Trump at the Joint Press Statement at White House, in Washington DC. (Photo: AP)

Washington approves USD 1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan; China fumes

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Photo: AP)

US plans to sell Taiwan about $1.42 billion in arms

The US is legally obligated to sell weapons to Taiwan for its self-defence. (Photo: Representational/ AP)

China not doing enough on North Korea: US

Xi Jinping with Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US travel ban: ‘Close ties’ won't include grandparents, relatives

Immigrant rights groups and Democrats in Congress continued to label Trump's order
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham