US: Pak-origin family's home vandalised with hate graffiti, Quran torn up

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 7:55 am IST
The family found their apartment ransacked with the words '(expletive) Muslims' scrawled on a wall, they told police.
Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. (Photo: Screengrab)

Washington: A Pakistani-origin family’s home in the US has been ransacked by burglars who scrawled hate graffiti on a wall and stole their green cards along with $25,000 worth of gold in an apparent bias-related incident.

The family, residents of an apartment in Fairfax County, Virginia, returned home from a weekend away and found their apartment ransacked with the words “(expletive) Muslims” scrawled on a wall, they told police.

Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. Fairfax County police are investigating the crime as a burglary and bias incident.

“I was crying. It was bad. It was bad,” Mahrukh was quoted as saying.

Family members’ green cards were taken, along with more than $25,000 worth of gold they received as a wedding gift. The drawers and cupboards had been emptied, the beds were stripped, and the mattresses were overturned.

But the discovery of the torn-up Quran was the most painful discovery, the family said.

Shoaib said the crime had stunned him. He had felt safe in the neighbourhood, where his family moved just last month from Dubai. Mahrukh and Shoaib said they believe who ever damaged their home meant to burgle it and then vandalised it once they realised they were in a Muslim home.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called for a hate crime investigation. “What may have begun as a break-in clearly ended as a possible hate crime,” CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

“The message of hate left at the scene and the damage done to religious texts indicate the need to investigate a bias-motive for this crime,” he said. Friends of Mahrukh and Shoaib’s family started a GoFundMe page to help them rebuild.

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung finally unleashes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.
 

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: 16-year-old Bosnian sets record by breaking 111 slabs with his head

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Lok Sabha speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

The occasion was the presentation of footballs to MPs of both houses of Parliament by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
