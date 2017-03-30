World, America

Colombian man rapes, murders 7-year-old girl; jailed for 51 years

AFP
Published Mar 30, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 8:20 am IST
The accused was sentenced to 51 years and 10 months without possibility of parole and fined $25,000 for kidnapping, assaulting the victim.
He confessed to his crimes at trial, but said drugs and alcohol had made him unaware of what he was doing. (Representational image)
 He confessed to his crimes at trial, but said drugs and alcohol had made him unaware of what he was doing. (Representational image)

Bogota: A well-heeled Colombian architect was sentenced to more than 51 years in prison Wednesday for raping and murdering a seven-year-old indigenous girl, in a case that has shocked the country.

Rafael Uribe Noguera, 38, was sentenced to 51 years and 10 months without possibility of parole and fined $25,000 for kidnapping, assaulting and killing the young girl on December 4, 2016.

"The punishment imposed on Rafael Uribe Noguera must reflect our entire society's profound condemnation," the judge said before reading out her sentence.

Uribe Noguera, who hails from a wealthy Bogota family, snatched the girl from the city's east side and took her to a luxury apartment where her body was later found.

He confessed to his crimes at trial, but said drugs and alcohol had made him unaware of what he was doing.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 60 years, the maximum in Colombia.

They and the girl's parents said they would appeal for a harsher punishment.

Tags: murder, rape, colombia, sexual assault

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung finally unleashes the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.
 

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: 16-year-old Bosnian sets record by breaking 111 slabs with his head

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Lok Sabha speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

The occasion was the presentation of footballs to MPs of both houses of Parliament by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Pak-origin family’s home vandalised with hate graffiti, Quran torn up

Mahrukh and Shoaib, who were born in Pakistan, told NBC Washington that their home was burgled and their Quran was torn. (Photo: Screengrab)

UK: Baby girl attacked by Indian-origin father, loses eyesight

The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command has been investigating the brutal attack.

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

Video: Peruvian flight catches fire; passengers escape miraculously

The video also shows thick plumes of black smoke above the 737. (Photo: Screengrab)

Trump's budget proposal dumb, foreign aid cut inhumane: Ro Khanna

President Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham