World, America

Trump’s immigration ban: Pak could be included in list, says White House

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 7:41 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Trump has issued a controversial executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
  US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: There is a possibility in the future of including Pakistan in the list of countries from where immigration has been banned, a top White House official indicated on Sunday, acknowledging for the first time that Pakistan was under consideration to be put in that category.

“The reason we chose those seven countries was, those were the seven countries that both the Congress and the Obama administration identified as being the seven countries that were most identifiable with dangerous terrorism taking place in their country,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, told CBS News.

Trump has issued a controversial executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Somalia.

“Now, you can point to other countries that have similar problems, like Pakistan and others. Perhaps we need to take it further. But for now, immediate steps, pulling the Band-Aid off, is to do further vetting for people traveling in and out of those countries,” Priebus said.

This is for the first time that the Trump Administration has publicly acknowledged about considering putting Pakistan into that list.

Currently as per the executive order, visitors from countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are subject to extreme vetting.

Priebus said the executive orders were signed after a lot of planning.

“We’re not going to advertise to the world that we’re going to put a stop or at least a further vetting on travel in and out of our country from these seven places,” he said.

“Some people have suggested, that, well, maybe we should have given everyone a three-day warning. But that would just mean that a terrorist would just move up their travel plans by three days. Identifying too many people in these countries and giving them a heads-up in these countries would only potentially flag the executive order for bad order,” Priebus said.

“The President has a call with leadership in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and other countries around world. And I’m sure this topic may come up,” he said.

Priebus asserted that Americans have to be protected first.

“These are countries that harbour and train terrorists. These are countries that we want to know who is coming and going in and out of to prevent calamities from happening in this country,” he said.

“We’re not willing to be wrong on this subject. President Trump is not willing to take chances on this subject. He was elected president in many respects because people knew that he was going to be tough on immigration from countries that harbour terrorists,” Priebus said.

“I can’t imagine too many people out there watching this right now think it’s unreasonable to ask a few more questions from someone traveling in and out of Libya and Yemen before being let loose in the United States. And that’s all this is,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, pakistan, immigration ban, muslim ban, us president
Location: United States, Washington

Related Stories

Donald Trump shakes hands with Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Donald Trump mulling fate of young immigrants protected by Barack Obama

House Speaker Paul Ryan has argued for a more compassionate approach in dealing with these young immigrants.
29 Jan 2017 5:51 PM
Dozens of demonstrators march in and around the main terminal at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. (Photo: AP)

Trump's immigration order: Two Iraqis lead legal fight against ban

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the two men challenged Trump's directive on constitutional grounds.
29 Jan 2017 4:59 PM
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump originally asked for 'Muslim ban' says Trump’s aide

Trump's sweeping executive order, signed Friday, suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days.
29 Jan 2017 3:44 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. (Photo: AFP)

Imran Khan wants Donald Trump to impose a visa ban on Pakistan

He believes that the move would help Pakistanis develop their own country.
30 Jan 2017 9:20 AM
Earlier yesterday, Trump said that the ban was working

Donald Trump defends his executive orders, says world 'horrible mess'

Trump signed executive order that stops entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries and extreme vetting for others.
29 Jan 2017 8:40 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: England to complain about umpiring to Match Referee

England lost the second T20 International by 5 runs and Joe Root got a real howler as umpire Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw in the final over when there was a thick inside edge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Winter is a cruel season for people with Cervical Spondylitis

The condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian arrested in US for making bomb threat at airport

The suspect identified as Paraman Radhakishan, from India, was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport. He faces terrorism charges. (Representational Image)

5 killed after gunmen open fire at mosque in Canada's Quebec city

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Indian-American congresswoman vows to fight Trump's immigration ban

Donald Trump defends his executive orders, says world 'horrible mess'

Earlier yesterday, Trump said that the ban was working

Donald Trump mulling fate of young immigrants protected by Barack Obama

Donald Trump shakes hands with Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham