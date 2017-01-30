World, America

Indian arrested in US for making bomb threat at airport

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 8:49 am IST
The accused's motive is still under investigation; however, police said it is possible he became upset with airport staff.
The suspect identified as Paraman Radhakishan, from India, was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport. He faces terrorism charges. (Representational Image)
 The suspect identified as Paraman Radhakishan, from India, was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport. He faces terrorism charges. (Representational Image)

Washington: A 53-year-old Indian has been taken into custody by police in the US state of North Dakota for allegedly making a bomb threat at an airport as he told a travel agent that there was an explosive in his bag.

The suspect identified as Paraman Radhakishan, from India, was taken into custody at the Grand Forks International Airport. He faces terrorism charges.

Police said Radhakishan was taken into custody after he told a travel agent at the Grand Forks International Airport around 5:14 AM yesterday that there was a bomb in his bag.

As a precautionary measure, operations were suspended. The Grand Forks Regional Bomb Squad "evaluated the validity of the threat," a statement said. Airport operations were soon normalised.

Radhakishan was on his way from Grand Forks -- the third largest city in North Dakota -- to Minneapolis.

Radhakishnan's motive is still under investigation; however, police said it is possible he became upset with airport staff. Police said whatever the reason, any threat of this kind is taken seriously.

Tags: indian, arrest, bomb threat, airport, explosive
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha were seen promoting their projects on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Kangana, Sonakshi get busy with promotions
Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and other stars were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Radha Kapoor, daughter of Yes Back CEO Rana Kapoor, on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Sushant, Kangana attend Radha Kapoor's wedding sangeet
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's official! Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Samantha

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been going steady for quite a while now. (Photo: Joseph Radhik)
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: England to complain about umpiring to Match Referee

England lost the second T20 International by 5 runs and Joe Root got a real howler as umpire Shamshuddin adjudged him lbw in the final over when there was a thick inside edge. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Winter is a cruel season for people with Cervical Spondylitis

The condition worsens with decreased physical activities due to short days, less drinking of water and cold weather,making neck muscles stiff. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

5 killed after gunmen open fire at mosque in Canada's Quebec city

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Indian-American congresswoman vows to fight Trump's immigration ban

Trump’s immigration ban: Pak could be included in list, says White House

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump defends his executive orders, says world 'horrible mess'

Earlier yesterday, Trump said that the ban was working

Donald Trump mulling fate of young immigrants protected by Barack Obama

Donald Trump shakes hands with Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham